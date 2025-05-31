Clemson Softball Continues Excellence With Five Players Earning Academic Recognition
The College Sports Communicators announced that five members of Clemson's softball team were selected to be a part of the prestigious Academic All-District Team according to the Tigers’ official website.
This ties the most honorees in a season for the Tigers with the 2023 squad.
The 2025 ACC Pitcher of the Year, Reese Basinger, is excelling on and off the field in her pursuit of a degree in biological sciences. Basinger started in 35 games, pitched 178.1 innings and struck out 121 batters. She posted an 18-6 record and had three shutouts.
Jamison Brockenbrough is a junior out of Locust Grove, Ga. and she is majoring in communications. She was named to the All-ACC Third Team on the back of an impressive showing at the plate. She scored 44 runs on the year and had 24 RBI, to go along with eight stolen bases, a .318 batting average and .419 on-base percentage.
The youngest Tiger selected is Julia Knowler.
This sophomore has been working hard towards a degree in parks, recreation and tourism management. During her time on the field she set a single-season program record with 381 putouts. Knowler was named to the All-ACC Second Team after hitting for a .313 average with 19 doubles, 15 home runs and 62 RBI.
Another pitcher who was given this academic honor was graduate student Brooke McCubbin.
She made 40 appearances and threw 142 innings, tying the program's single-season record with five saves. After being named to the All-ACC Third Team, she helped Clemson get to the ACC championship and earned a spot on the All-ACC Tournament Team.
With the highest batting average on this list at .337, Aby Viera was named to the All-ACC Second Team. She graduated this year with a degree in management all while starting in all 62 games. This was her breakout year as she also had 60 hits, 33 RBI, 32 runs scored and three home runs. Defensively she was equally impressive with 278 putouts and 22 assists.
Basinger, McCubbin and Viera now move on to the next stage of becoming an Academic All-American.
The first, second, and third-team honors for Academic All-American will be announced on June 17.