Clemson Tigers In The NFL: Renfrow Playing On Thanksgiving, Lawrence Keeps Battling

A look at a few games to watch during week 12 that should flash some former Clemson talent.



Week 12 in the NFL is a unique week where we get multiple Thursday football games thanks to the the holiday of Thanksgiving. This Thanksgiving you will get to watch a slate of games, including one with a former Clemson Tiger that should have an impact.

Take a look at these games that will interest you during week 12.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Dallas Cowboys (-7.5)

This game Thursday evening should be a good one to catch after your Thanksgiving meal. Here is a game that the Las Vegas Raiders really need to win, so they don’t fall under .500.

Hunter Renfrow and Derek Carr simply have to be able to connect more. Cowboys’ pass defense is not very good, in the bottom half of the league. Dallas gets a lot of interceptions thanks to Trevon Diggs, but they give up yards.

Renfrow is still the leading wide receiver on the team, just behind tight end Darren Waller in yardage. Last week the Clemson product had just four grabs for 30 yards. With Henry Ruggs gone the Raiders continue to go his way a bunch because he is a trustworthy target.

Thanksgiving is sort of some must-win football for the Raiders. They need to bounce back and can’t afford to go under.

Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens (-3.5)

Sunday night football should be a good one between two AFC North foes. The Ravens are technically a game and a half ahead of the Browns since Cleveland hasn’t had their off week yet. So, this matchup is a big one and the first of two.

Sammy Watkins has struggled with injury this year and needs a bounce back game. Last week Watkins has three grabs for 48 yards against the Chicago Bears. Watkins is going to be lined up with either Greedy Williams or rookie Greg Newsome and the team may go his way a bunch.

On the season Watkins is third on the team in receiving yards, with just under 350 yards. Watkins has not had a 100 yard game this season, it’s just not easy to get in the Ravens offense. We’ll see if he gets a boost this week.

Atlanta Falcons (-1.0) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Here we go again, another chance for Trevor Lawrence to put out a good showing. After a bad couple weeks Lawrence needs to bounce back and pick up his third win of the season. Atlanta is 4-6 on the season and will travel to Jacksonville for this matchup.

In terms of pass defense the Falcons are middle of the pack, just about average. On the season Lawrence has an 8-9 touchdown to interception ratio that he is rolling with.

Lawrence has repeated over and over he’s confident and thinks the team is improving, we’ll get to see where they are against a similar level team.