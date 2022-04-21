Could Former Clemson Teammates Trevor Lawrence, Justyn Ross 'Pick Up Where We Left Off' in NFL?

Heading into the NFL Draft, the Jaguars are in need of playmakers and quarterback Trevor Lawrence wouldn't mind seeing more Tigers join him in Jacksonville.

The Jacksonville Jaguars enter next week's 2022 NFL Draft with 12 picks and are in need of a ton of roster help, which are things former Clemson star quarterback and last year's overall No. 1 selection Trevor Lawrence is quite aware of right now.

But he also understands that he doesn't work in the front office and it's not his job to add talent, just help make it better when it arrives. However, if anyone in the organization were to ask the second-year quarterback about Clemson prospects, he has no trouble pining for his old teammates.

"I know the mindset coming from that program, so I definitely have some favoritism for sure for those guys," Lawrence said last week to NFL media. "Who knows what it'll end up being? We've got a lot of picks. You root for those guys. Hopefully, they go as high as possible."

Jacksonville showed last year it's quite fond of former Tigers, drafting Lawrence and then the ACC's all-time leading rusher Travis Etienne in the first round as well. Center Tyler Shatley, who played offensive and defensive line for Dabo Swinney's program, was re-signed in the offseason.

Even though there's a new head coach in town in Doug Pederson, general manager Trent Baalke remains, and it wouldn't surprise many if the Jaguars end up selecting former Clemson receiver Justyn Ross next week.

"We had a great connection in college," Lawrence said when asked about Ross. "Our junior year, my last year, he wasn't able to play (because of congenital fusion in his spine). We missed him, not having that threat on the outside and that playmaking ability. He's special, the way he can cut and all the things he can do."

Ross caught 17 of his 20 career touchdown receptions from Lawrence, and the duo helped lead Clemson to the national championship in their freshman campaign. And Ross could be an attractive option for Jacksonville.

The team signed receivers Christian Kirk and Zay Jones in free agency already, but they're still in need of playmakers in this draft. He was once a first-round prospect, but health issues, a lack of production in 2021 and a poor 40-time at Clemson Pro Day mean he'll fall back some in the draft.

The Jaguars, who going into the draft are +700 to win the AFC South in 2022, have a second-round pick, two in the third round and another in the fourth, so Ross could make some sense for Jacksonville after the first day.

"Now it's been two years since I played with him," Lawrence said. "It's hard to say what the development is. Obvioulsy I know he's a great player. I'd love to play with him if that ends up working out. I think he's going to do great wherever he ends up. Obviously, it would be nice to have a familiar face and pick up where we left off."

