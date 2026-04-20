See Where Top Clemson Prospects Are Expected to Land in 2026 NFL Draft
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It’s that time of the year again: NFL Draft week.
While NFL teams look to build the future of their franchises, the collegiate level will watch as some of its best players will look to make waves in the pros. Many of those top schools will see multiple players have their names called, and the Clemson Tigers are one of them.
Clemson has four potential Day 1 picks for this year’s draft: offensive tackle Blake Miller, cornerback Avieon Terrell, edge rusher T.J. Parker and defensive tackle Peter Woods, according to most outlets.
With the draft just a few days away, here are where those outlets have these standouts expected to go on Thursday and Friday.
Blake Miller
CBS Sports - Philadelphia Eagles, No. 23 pick
FOX Sports - Philadelphia Eagles, No. 23 pick
ESPN - Cleveland Browns - No. 24 pick
PFF - Houston Texans- No. 28 pick
NFL.com - Houston Texans - No. 28 pick
Miller is the only Tiger to be seen on all five of these mock draft boards, being a consistent offensive tackle that finished his collegiate career having the most snaps in program history with 3,778 snaps. Most NFL teams have seen that, looking to snag the four-year iron man up to play a consistent career at the professional level. All the teams above need reinforcements at the position, and the standout will look to do so while staying healthy, a perk of his.
Peter Woods
CBS Sports - Los Angeles Chargers, No. 22 pick
FOX Sports - Day 2
ESPN - New York Giants, No. 37 pick
PFF - Day 2
NFL.com - Las Vegas Raiders, No. 36 pick
Woods has fallen since the beginning of the 2025 college football season, perhaps coming in as an underrated pick if he does slip to the second round. Only one outlet has him going into the first round, which is why some of these picks are somewhat broad (FOX and PFF). CBS Sports calls Woods a “high-upside swing”, being a critical fill for whatever team needs a defensive anchor.
T.J. Parker
CBS Sports - Day 2
FOX Sports - Miami Dolphins, No. 30 pick
ESPN - Chicago Bears, No. 25 pick
PFF - Kansas City Chiefs, No. 29 pick
NFL.com - Cleveland Browns, No. 39 pick
Parker had a strong offseason, showing out in the Senior Bowl to shoot up draft boards during the early part of the process. Similar to a lot of his other teammates, he is expected to head to a contender, being picked in the latter half of Thursday night’s ceremony. However, if he makes it to Friday, he could see more opportunity for a starting role right away to bring the game-wrecker trait that he’s known for.
Avieon Terrell
CBS Sports - Day 2
FOX Sports - Seattle Seahawks, No. 32 pick
ESPN - Cleveland Browns, No. 39 pick
PFF - Day 2
NFL.com - New Orleans Saints, No. 42 pick
Terrell has dropped in mock drafts, too, but that’s from a different situation. The cornerback injured his hamstring during a personal pro day a few weeks ago in Clemson. That dropped him from a mid-round pick on the first day to a potential day 2 player. If he is selected in the first round, it will be with a contending team looking for a shutdown corner, like Seattle. If not, expect him to be one of the first players off the board on Friday.
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Griffin is a communications major who was the Sports Editor for The Tiger at Clemson University. He led a team of 20+ reporters after working his way up through the ranks as a staff writer, sideline reporter, and assistant sports editor.Follow BarfieldGriffin