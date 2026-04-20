See Where Top Clemson Prospects Are Expected to Land in 2026 NFL Draft

It’s that time of the year again: NFL Draft week.

While NFL teams look to build the future of their franchises, the collegiate level will watch as some of its best players will look to make waves in the pros. Many of those top schools will see multiple players have their names called, and the Clemson Tigers are one of them.

Clemson has four potential Day 1 picks for this year’s draft: offensive tackle Blake Miller, cornerback Avieon Terrell, edge rusher T.J. Parker and defensive tackle Peter Woods, according to most outlets.

With the draft just a few days away, here are where those outlets have these standouts expected to go on Thursday and Friday.

Blake Miller

Clemson right tackle Blake Miller (78) never missed a game in his four years as a Tiger. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

CBS Sports - Philadelphia Eagles, No. 23 pick

FOX Sports - Philadelphia Eagles, No. 23 pick

ESPN - Cleveland Browns - No. 24 pick

PFF - Houston Texans- No. 28 pick

NFL.com - Houston Texans - No. 28 pick

Miller is the only Tiger to be seen on all five of these mock draft boards, being a consistent offensive tackle that finished his collegiate career having the most snaps in program history with 3,778 snaps. Most NFL teams have seen that, looking to snag the four-year iron man up to play a consistent career at the professional level. All the teams above need reinforcements at the position, and the standout will look to do so while staying healthy, a perk of his.

Peter Woods

Clemson defensive tackle Peter Woods has one of the highest ceilings in his position out of the 2026 NFL Draft pool. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Co Inc SC / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

CBS Sports - Los Angeles Chargers, No. 22 pick

FOX Sports - Day 2

ESPN - New York Giants, No. 37 pick

PFF - Day 2

NFL.com - Las Vegas Raiders, No. 36 pick

Woods has fallen since the beginning of the 2025 college football season, perhaps coming in as an underrated pick if he does slip to the second round. Only one outlet has him going into the first round, which is why some of these picks are somewhat broad (FOX and PFF). CBS Sports calls Woods a “high-upside swing”, being a critical fill for whatever team needs a defensive anchor.

T.J. Parker

Nov 29, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Lanorris Sellers (16) passes under pressure from Clemson Tigers defensive end T.J. Parker (3) in the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

CBS Sports - Day 2

FOX Sports - Miami Dolphins, No. 30 pick

ESPN - Chicago Bears, No. 25 pick

PFF - Kansas City Chiefs, No. 29 pick

NFL.com - Cleveland Browns, No. 39 pick

Parker had a strong offseason, showing out in the Senior Bowl to shoot up draft boards during the early part of the process. Similar to a lot of his other teammates, he is expected to head to a contender, being picked in the latter half of Thursday night’s ceremony. However, if he makes it to Friday, he could see more opportunity for a starting role right away to bring the game-wrecker trait that he’s known for.

Avieon Terrell

Clemson Tigers cornerback Avieon Terrell (8) celebrates after stopping a fake punt attempt by Troy Trojans Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025 during the NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

CBS Sports - Day 2

FOX Sports - Seattle Seahawks, No. 32 pick

ESPN - Cleveland Browns, No. 39 pick

PFF - Day 2

NFL.com - New Orleans Saints, No. 42 pick

Terrell has dropped in mock drafts, too, but that’s from a different situation. The cornerback injured his hamstring during a personal pro day a few weeks ago in Clemson. That dropped him from a mid-round pick on the first day to a potential day 2 player. If he is selected in the first round, it will be with a contending team looking for a shutdown corner, like Seattle. If not, expect him to be one of the first players off the board on Friday.