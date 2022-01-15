Clemson Tigers in the NFL Playoffs: Expect Fireworks in Raiders-Bengals Showdown

This is THE game for Clemson followers.

Las Vegas Raiders at Cincinnati Bengals is also the first game of the NFL playoffs, but it's one to watch for the number of former Clemson players who can impact an expectedly entertaining matchup between two upstart pro teams.

When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. (NBC)

Betting line: Bengals -4.5, total 48.5, according to FanDuel Sportsbook

How they got here

The fifth-seeded Raiders (10-7) found a way to slip into the playoffs after winning a wild Week 18 overtime game against the Los Angeles Chargers 35-32. A loss would've ended Las Vegas' season. A tie would've gotten both teams into the postseason.

It's been a difficult, trying season for the Raiders, who started 3-0 but later dropped five of six games in the middle of the season. Head coach Jon Gruden was fired for inappropriate emails. Receiver Henry Ruggs was released following a tragic, deadly traffic accident.

However, under interim head coach Rich Bisaccia, Las Vegas won its final four games of the regular season to finish second in a tough AFC West and earn a trip as a wild-card team to Cincinnati.

The fourth-seeded Bengals (10-7) claimed the AFC North title as one of the biggest surprises of the NFL season. Behind quarterback Joe Burrow and one of the league's most powerful offenses, Cincinnati won three of its last four games to hold off Pittsburgh and Baltimore for the division.

The Bengals earned a 32-13 victory over the Raiders in their regular-season showdown, and they also had an impressive win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 17.

Former Clemson players

Hunter Renfrow: 103 catches, 1,038 receiving yards, 9 touchdowns in 17 regular-season games.

The man who caught the game-winning touchdown in the 2017 national championship game for the Tigers produced his best season as a pro in his third year with the Raiders. He became just the second receiver, along with Hall of Famer Tim Brown, in the history of the franchise to reach 100 receptions. Renfrow also caught two touchdowns in that thrilling game against the Chargers last Sunday night.

Tee Higgins: 74 catches, 1,091 receiving yards, 6 touchdowns in 14 regular-season games.

Another Clemson receiver with a national-title ring, Higgins joined Renfrow and Chargers Mike Williams as Tigers who had 1,000 receiving yards in 2021. The second-year pro recorded 74 catches and six touchdowns in the regular season. Along with rookie Ja'Marr Chase and veteran Tyler Boyd, the Bengals have one of the best receiving corps in the playoffs. Higgins was limited in practice this week with a foot injury, but he's expected to suit up Saturday.

D.J. Reader: 43 tackles, 2 sacks, 3 TFLs in 15 games.

The six-year veteran has been a dominant force up front, starting every game he's played this season for the Bengals. Reader has been the highest-rated defensive lineman, according to Pro Football Focus, for the Bengals this season. He missed time on the COVID-19 reserve list a couple of weeks to go, but he'll be a big part of stopping Raiders running back Josh Jacobs in this playoff game.

Clelin Ferrell: 14 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, 1 TFL in 16 games.

The fourth selection of the 2019 NFL Draft, Ferrell has produced the lowest stat total of his three-year career with the Raiders in 2021. He hasn't played more than 30 percent of snaps in a game this season as he's listed on the depth chart behind Maxx Crosby, the best pass rusher on the team.

John Simpson: After starting seven games in his rookie season of 2020, Simpson has started every game in 2021 at left guard for Las Vegas. He'll face a Bengals defense that's recorded the 12th most sacks in the league this year. The young Raiders front has allowed the 12th most sacks.

Jackson Carman: The second-round draft pick of the Bengals has started six games and played in all 17 games during his rookie season, despite being banged up. Carman has played a big role in protecting Burrow down the stretch of the 2021 season.

Trayvon Mullen: Raiders cornerback (toe) is on the injured reserve list.

