Hunter Renfrow Reaches Two More 'Firsts' in NFL Career

Hunter Renfrow's career season with the Las Vegas Raiders has produced many great moments for the former Clemson star receiver.

He added two more "firsts" Sunday night in the final game of the regular season against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Renfrow caught a 12-yard touchdown from quarterback Derek Carr that put the Raiders up 10-0 in the first quarter, and it gave the third-year pro his first streak of three consecutive games with a TD reception in his career.

It was also his 100th reception of the 2021 campaign. That's the first time in his career he's hit triple digits in catches.

It was just another big play in a long line of them this season for Renfrow, but it also showed what's made him successful in the NFL: route running.

Renfrow recorded his eighth touchdown of the season. He had two last year and four as a rookie in 2019. He's already gone over 1,000 yards this season, and he's just the second receiver in Raiders history to hit the century mark in catches. Hall of Famer Tim Brown set the franchise's receiver record in a single season of 104 in 1997.

Renfrow played at Clemson from 2015-18, helping the Tigers win two national championships and reach the College Football Playoff in every season he played. Renfrow caught the game-winning TD against Alabama in the national title game six years ago to the day.

It's a huge game for the Raiders, who can clinch a berth in the NFL playoffs with a victory or a tie Sunday night.

