Former Clemson CB Mario Goodrich Signing With Philadelphia Eagles as UDFA

After not being selected in the NFL Draft, Mario Goodrich is signing with the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent, All Clemson has confirmed. The deal is reportedly worth $217K of guaranteed money.

The former Clemson defensive back concluded his four-year college career with the Tigers credited with 84 tackles (0.5 for loss), 15 pass breakups, five interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 1,116 snaps over 47 games, 16 of which were starts.

Goodrich saved his best for last, though, earning first-team All ACC honors as a senior, as well as being named a third-team All-American by PFF. He started 12 games, finishing with 48 tackles, nine pass breakups, two interceptions and a forced fumble.

He was also awarded Cheez-It Bowl MVP honors after picking off a batted ball and returning it 18 yards for a touchdown as well as forcing a fumble on Iowa State’s final offensive play to seal a game-winning turnover on downs, a performance that led to Goodrich being named to the AP All-Bowl team.

Goodrich, a former 4-star prospect out of Lees Summit, Missouri, came to Clemson as part of its 2018 recruiting class and was widely considered one of the Top-125 players in the country.

Instinctive, physical, strong corner with average to above-average technique and athleticism. Goodrich can fit a couple of different positions at the next level. He isn’t the ultimate versatility package, but he has enough instincts to be an outside zone corner and the physicality to play man with both press bail and soft press techniques. He also does very well driving on the ball and playing flat-footed, giving him off-man versatility. Goodrich is also one of the best tacklers in this class at corner, rivaling even his uber-athletic teammate Andrew Booth Jr. He can be over-reliant on his flexibility in bail, leaving his blindspot vulnerable too early in the route. He does a great job in soft press with mirroring the receiver, forcing them to play through his frame. Not many receivers are going to be able to overpower him and run through him, but he still does his best work in zone and off-man. With below-average arm length, Goodrich will need to be patient and find the sweet spot with timing his hands. If he can square up the receiver and get hands on them, he cuts off their route for much of the first half of the play.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!