Former Clemson Tiger Nolan Turner Signing With Buccaneers as UDFA

Former Clemson S Nolan Turner will sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, All Clemson has confirmed. Turner had multiple teams interested in signing him.

Turner spent six seasons with the Tigers and has been a central figure in the Clemson secondary for the past four years. His 65 career games are currently tied for fourth in program history and he was a part of the 2016 and 2018 national championship teams.

Last season, the super senior out of Birmingham, Alabama, finished fourth on the team with 69 tackles, despite battling hamstring and toe injuries that limited him to just 10 games. Turner also tallied three pass breakups, two sacks, two tackles for loss, an interception and a forced fumble.

In 2020, Turner was named a second-team All-American by USA Today and AFCA, as well as second-team All ACC. He recorded 66 tackles, six tackles for loss, a team-high three interceptions and three pass breakups.

In 2019, Turner appeared in all 15 games, four of which were starts, finishing with 66 tackles, two tackles for loss, 10 pass breakups, two interceptions and a forced fumble. Both interceptions came in the College Football Playoff, one of which sealed Clemson's 29-23 comeback win over Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl.

In the Tigers' run to a perfect 15-0 record and the national title in 2018, Turner had 44 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, three pass breakups and an interception, appearing in all 15 games in a reserve role.

Turner leaves Clemson credited with 259 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 20 passes broken up, seven interceptions, three sacks and two forced fumbles.

Long-limbed, skinny safety who is deployed in a versatile role. Turner is a fluid athlete who can man up with tight ends and get into the backfield when blitzing. In zone coverage, he struggles with spacing. He is not a playmaker. Turner projects as a potential depth piece who can be deployed in underneath zones and man coverage. Most importantly, he has to clean up his tackling and contribute on special teams to make a roster.

