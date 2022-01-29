NFL Draft Profile: Nolan Turner, Safety, Clemson Tigers

#24

Pos: DS

Ht: 6007

Wt: 202

Hand: 0918

Arm: 3128

Wing: 7348

DOB: 3/29/97

Eligible: 2022

Vestavia Hills, AL

Vestavia Hills

Nolan Turner

Clemson Tigers

Pros:

Leinweber: Versatile safety who is deployed in single-high, two high, underneath zones, in the box and over slot receivers. Turner is a fluid athlete despite his length, staying low with clean feet. He can man up with tight ends, displaying eye discipline and the length to play the ball. A willing run supporter, he comes downhill, showing the ability to take on blocks low and at extension. When blitzing, he threatens offenses, timing his get off and using his athleticism.

Cons:

Leinweber: Turner is an unreliable tackler, as ball carriers lower the shoulder and run him over. Quicker runners make him miss as he does not have the twitch needed to adjust his angles. In zone coverage, he struggles with spacing and discipline, allowing for coverage busts. Turner does not possess playmaking ability, failing to break on routes from zone and not locating the ball in man coverage. His long legs can cause him to transition slowly. In single high, he is not fast enough to cover the entire field.

Summary:

Leinweber: Long-limbed, skinny safety who is deployed in a versatile role. Turner is a fluid athlete who can man up with tight ends and get into the backfield when blitzing. In zone coverage, he struggles with spacing. He is not a playmaker. Turner projects as a potential depth piece who can be deployed in underneath zones and man coverage. Most importantly, he has to clean up his tackling and contribute on special teams to make a roster.

Background:

Raised in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. Not a ranked recruit by 247Sports. Redshirt. His late father Kevin played football with Dabo Swinney at Alabama and had an eight year NFL career. Earned a degree in financial management. Played basketball and football as a safety and wide receiver in high school.

One-Liners

Leinweber: Long-limbed, skinny safety who is deployed in a versatile role. Struggles in zone and is a bad tackler.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Leinweber: 5.6/6.5