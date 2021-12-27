Hunter Renfrow Reaches Status of Two Raiders Receiving Legends

Here are the names of Raiders receivers who have more catches in a single season than Hunter Renfrow: Tim Brown and Jerry Rice.

That's it. And both of those stars are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. That doesn't mean Renfrow is destined for that career route, but it does put in perspective how big a season the former Clemson receiver has had in 2021.

Renfrow had three catches for 40 yards and a touchdown in a 17-13 win for the Las Vegas Raiders over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. For the season, Renfrow has 92 receptions, which ties Rice, one of the all-time great receivers in NFL history, for the second-most in a year.

"Those are two of the best who have ever played for the Raiders," Renfrow said. "It's an honor to be mentioned with those guys. It's not about that. It's about winning games for sure, but (quarterback) Derek (Carr) has done a great job of getting me the ball this year and the offensive line has done a great job stepping up and letting him get the ball to me. It's cool but let's see how we finish this thing out."

Rice, who caught 92 in 2002, is the NFL's all-time receptions leader. Brown, who caught a franchise-record 104 passes in 1997, is seventh in league history.

Renfrow, who's in his third season with the Raiders, has 197 receptions. On the year, he has 949 yards and six touchdowns, including an impressive one in the second quarter on Sunday.

Renfrow, who played at Clemson from 2015-18, wasn't the only former Tiger receiver to have a big Sunday as former teammate Tee Higgins went off for the Bengals with a career day.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!