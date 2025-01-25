Jacksonville Jaguars New Head Coach Hire Should Greatly Benefit Tigers Star
It has been a busy offseason for the Clemson Tigers, who are trying to build off of what was a very successful campaign in 2024.
After a down season in 2023, the Tigers were able to bounce back nicely in 2024 with 10 wins and a ACC Title. While a lot of their core players will be returning in 2025, they will have some players heading to the next level to join other Clemson alumni.
One of the most notable players from the Tigers playing in the NFL is Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The talented former star from Clemson has had a good career so far in the NFL, but likely hasn’t lived up to expectations.
While Lawrence might be a bit of a disappointment as the former No.1 overall pick, he hasn’t had the best structure behind him so far with the Jaguars. Even though he has only been in the NFL for four years, the 25-year-old quarterback has already had two head coaches and will be entering 2025 with his third.
After parting ways with Doug Pederson, the Jaguars recently hired Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen.
Coen was one of the most highly sought after coaching candidates, and his hire is good news for Lawrence.
As the offensive coordinator for the Buccaneers, Coen helped lead one of the best offenses in the league and helped Baker Mayfield reach his potential.
Prior to joining the Buccaneers, the former 1st overall pick looked like he was going to be a bust. However, he has since become the franchise quarterback with Tampa Bay, and has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league the last few years.
Coen certainly helped play a significant role in the rise of Mayfield, and that should be exciting for Lawrence heading into next year.
In four years as a starter, the 25-year-old has totaled 69 passes touchdowns, 46 interceptions, and a quarterback rating of 85. While Lawrence certainly hasn’t been a bust, he also feels like someone who hasn’t reached his full potential.
Bringing in a top young offensive mind like Coen should help the Jaguars’ quarterback reach his potential.
From a franchise perspective, they will need to create some stability in the organization if they are going to have the former Clemson star lead them back to the playoffs. Dysfunction and turnover in the front office and coaching staff is never a good thing and that is something that Lawrence has unfortunately had to deal with.