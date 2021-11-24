Mike Williams Scores Game Winner, Isaiah Simmons Keeps Winning

A look at some players from Clemson who excelled in week 11 of the NFL season.

Week 11 was quite successful for some Clemson products that played well and even won. We witnessed a great game winning touchdown and the ninth win of the season for another player.

It looked like it potentially could be time for Mike Williams to make a splash again as he has been more so quiet the last few weeks. Sunday night football was a classic and the former Tiger scored the game winning touchdown on a 53-yard score with just over two minutes left.

Willams had five grabs for 97 yards. The 41-37 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers was a big one for the Los Angeles Chargers in terms of wild card contention. Los Angeles is now 6-4 on the season and owns the second wild card spot, ahead of the Steelers who would currently be out of the playoffs.

The game winning touchdown was a big one for Williams, who currently has 704 yards on the season receiving. You can’t forget about the seven touchdowns either.

The Miami Dolphins have quietly won three games in a row and not many people are talking about it since they are 4-7. Miami defeated the New York Jets 27-14 and a former Clemson standout had his presence felt.

Christian Wilkins is having a solid year on the defensive line and recovered a fumble in the win against the Jets. Wilkins also had three tackles to go along with that fumble recovery. On the season Wilkins has put up 47 tackles and two sacks. The third-year man is easily on pace to have his best season yet.

Deandre Hopkins is normally the guy to watch for Clemson fans, but he was out again with injury on Sunday for the Arizona Cardinals. Nevertheless, the Cardinals still got the job done and are now 9-2 on the season. Arizona defeated the Seattle Seahawks 23-13.

Isaiah Simmons has been all over the field for Arizona this year - a lot like he did at Clemson. The game against the Seahawks showcased a bit of that. Simmons picked up a sack of Russell Wilson and had six tackles as well.

It’s been a very good year for Simmons and the Cardinals. The scary thing is they are yet to be very healthy and could improve even more.

The Cardinals currently hold the third-best odds of winning the Super Bowl, according to FanDuel, at +850.