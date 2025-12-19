What's New in Clemson's Depth Chart Ahead of the Pinstripe Bowl

The Clemson Tigers released their depth chart ahead of their Pinstripe Bowl matchup against Penn State, and there are many changes.

With the program being without 27 players, it means that many will see more opportunity to make waves within the Tigers' starting roster. Head coach Dabo Swinney will see plenty of newer faces on the field of Yankee Stadium on Dec. 27, bringing an exciting new time to Clemson football.

Here are the Tigers that will make their first starts with the team, according to the depth chart.

Here are Clemson’s new offensive, defensive and special teams depth charts for the Pinstripe Bowl vs. Penn State next Saturday. A ton of changes due to opt-outs, injuries, transfers pic.twitter.com/Um6VpCld5a — Chapel Fowler (@chapelfowler) December 19, 2025

Wide Reciever

At the wide receiver position, Tyler Brown will get the start at slot instead of Antonio Williams, making his third start of the season. Williams is out with an injury, as well as preparing for the 2026 NFL Draft, which he has declared for.

Brown led the team in receiving yards and receptions in his freshman season in 2023, taking a redshirt year a season ago after suffering several injuries over the course of the season. He will now have another chance to make his way into the team, joining the likes of T.J. Moore on the outside.

Walk-on redshirt freshman Clark Sanderson, and true freshman Juju Preston, are both under Brown in the depth chart.

Tristan Smith and Cole Turner are listed as co-starters. Smith has started three games so far with the Tigers, while Turner has started two games as a co-starter over the course of this season.

Offensive Line

On the offensive line at left guard, the only change being seen is that Ronan O'Connell and Dietrick Pennington are listed as co-starters for the Penn State matchup.

Pennington has the edge in experience, but O'Connell has turned heads over the course of practice and has caught the eyes of players like Blake Miller. However, both should see important snaps over the course of the game.

As for the rest of the line, Tristan Leigh, Ryan Linthicum, Harris Sewell and Miller will also see their usual positions on the unit. However, a lot of change, with everybody except Sewell leaving, is expected to arrive in the offseason.

Defensive Line

Except for junior Will Heldt, all of the defensive line will be new, seeing a lot more opportunity from this group in New York City.

Joining Heldt on the other side of the line is edge rusher Cade Denhoff, though true freshman Ari Watford and redshirt junior Caden Story are listed behind the two and could see extra snaps.

Watford and redshirt freshman Darien Mayo, listed behind Heldt, are expected to take on a higher role over the course of this week and next season, being spoken highly of by defensive coordinator Tom Allen and fellow players. Watford is finally back after tearing his ACL back in high school, while Mayo will look to use his 6-foot-7 frame to get to Penn State quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer.

At defensive tackle, Stephiylan Green is the lone starter, with freshman Amare Adams and redshirt Champ Thompson being co-starters alongside him as the run blockers. They are filling in for Peter Woods and DeMonte Capehart, who both declared for the NFL Draft earlier during this process.

Linebacker

Joining sophomore Sammy Brown as a starter is redshirt junior Kobe McCloud. It will be McCloud's first start at linebacker since the 2023 season, where he started two games.

Behind those two is Alabama transfer Jeremiah Alexander and redshirt junior Fletcher Cothran, who has also turned heads over the course of bowl practices. Alexander is expected to come back after his first season at Clemson, and Cothran is a walk-on that played around the corner in Anderson, South Carolina.

The losses of Wade Woodaz, who underwent shoulder surgery, and Dee Crayton, who entered the transfer portal, are the reasons for why the linebacker room is so slim.

Secondary

Many players have left the secondary who were starters for Clemson, meaning more players will have the opportunity for playing time.

In place of Avieon Terrell, the Tigers' shutdown corner, is Branden Strozier, playing alongside Ashton Hampton. This will be Strozier's first start in a Clemson uniform, recording pass breakups in the Tigers' final two regular season games against Furman and South Carolina.

Redshirt freshman Corian Gipson will play the TIGER role, starting in three games down the stretch of this season. He has recorded three pass breakups over the course of this season, slowly gaining a bigger role with each game.

At safety, for Khalil Barnes, Ronan Hanafin and Ricardo Jones will be the key pieces at that position.