Ravens Claim Former Clemson WR

Sammy Watkins didn't last long on the waiver wire.

The former Clemson receiver was released by the Green Bay Packers on Monday and claimed off waivers by the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday, the team announced.

It'll be his second stint with the AFC North team. Watkins played for the Ravens in 2021 when he caught 27 passes for 394 yards and one touchdown in 13 games.

Watkins had 13 catches for 206 yards for the Packers in nine games before getting released. He signed a one-year deal with Green Bay in the offseason but was limited by a hamstring injury for much of this season.

He'll get a second chance with the Ravens, who lost Devin Duvernay to a foot injury in Tuesday's practice. The team's third-leading receiver went on the injured reserve list. He'll miss at least four weeks, which opens the door for Watkins to get an opportunity to make an impact.

If the season ended today, the Ravens would be the AFC's fifth seed in the playoffs.

Watkins had over 3,700 from scrimmage and 28 touchdowns from 2011-13 for Clemson, where he was an All-American. Watkins was a first-round selection in the 2014 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills.

