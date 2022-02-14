Tee Higgins With Second TD Catch to Give Bengals Lead Over Rams In Super Bowl LVI
Twelve seconds into the second half Tee Higgins gave the Cincinnati Bengals their first lead in Super Bowl LVI.
On first down, after receiving the opening kickoff of the second half, Joe Burrow found Higgins down the left sideline for a 75-yard TD reception. Higgins beat Jalen Ramsey, one of the best cover guys in the NFL, on the play.
After trailing 13-3, Higgins now has two touchdown grabs and the Bengals now lead 17-13, with the former Clemson receiver now having 4 catches and 100 receiving yards.
Higgins' first touchdown catch came in the second quarter when Cincinnati ran a trick play on 2nd and goal from the six-yard line.
Higgins is the first former Clemson receiver with at least 100 receiving yards in a Super Bowl. Sammy Watkins had the previous high with 98 receiving yards in Super Bowl LIV.
