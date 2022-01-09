Trevor Lawrence Shines in Final Game of Rookie Season

Not much went right for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021, but former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence made sure he ended his rookie season on a high note.

The first selection in the 2021 NFL Draft threw two touchdowns and an efficient 223 yards in a 26-11 victory at home on Sunday over Indianapolis Colts, who needed a win to secure a playoff spot.

Lawrence and the Jaguars, who finished with a 3-14 record, had no chance of reaching the postseason, but Lawrence went 23-of-32 passing and rushed for 21 yards, including a scramble on a fourth down play that iced the game for Jacksonville.

Lawrence, who didn't have an interception for the ninth time this season, tossed his first touchdown on a 1-yard pass play to Laquon Treadwell that put Jacksonville up 7-0 with 7:46 to left in the first quarter.

Lawrence's second score of the day reminded people why he entered the season with much promise. Facing third-and-goal late in the third quarter, the rookie QB rolled out to his right and delivered a throw that only receiver Marvin Jones Jr. could catch to put his team up 23-3.

This was the Jags' first victory since beating Buffalo 9-6 on Nov. 7, and it turned out to be a win-win situation. Since the Detroit Lions upset the Green Bay Packers 37-30 on the same day, Jacksonville ends the campaign as a winner and still holds onto having the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

It also puts a positive bow on a season of unrest throughout the organization. First-year NFL head coach Urban Meyer didn't set Lawrence up for success, and Meyer was fired on Dec. 16 for reasons both on and off the field.

Lawrence struggled mightily at times this year. He played behind a poor offensive line and had a lack of offensive playmakers, but he also had issues reading defenses and making good decisions. Lawrence threw for 3,641 yards with 12 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. He completed 59.6 percent of his passes and added 317 rushing yards with two touchdowns on the ground in 17 games played.

Lawrence, who left Clemson with a national title and the best record in school history as a starting quarterback, will look to build off of his last game in the offseason. Jacksonville has already begun the interview process for a new head coach, and Lawrence should be in a better position for success in his second season after a difficult learning experience in his rookie campaign.

