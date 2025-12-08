Former Clemson Teammates Explode in Win Over Indianapolis Colts

Clemson fans needed only a few snaps to recognize the script, as former Tigers Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne torched the Indianapolis Colts , 36-19, to extend the Jacksonville Jaguars’ win streak to four.

Lawrence was in complete command under center, completing 17-of-30 passes for 244 passing yards and two touchdowns. He added four carries for 16 yards on the ground.

He spread the ball efficiently, with four pass-catchers having at least three receptions for 20 or more yards, and attacked Indianapolis’ secondary with confidence to lead his team to the top of the AFC South, as the Jaguars (9-4) now surpassed the Colts (8-5) in the standings with this victory.

“I thought it was the best we’ve played from a passing game perspective,” Lawrence said. “As far as down the field, giving our guys a shot and then going and making plays in tough conditions. You have to give a lot of credit to our receivers. We protected really well, [too], no sacks.”

Through Jacksonville’s latest win, the fifth-year quarterback has completed 253-of-425 passes for 2,880 yards and 18 touchdowns against 11 interceptions. He also has carried the ball 61 times for 251 yards and five rushing touchdowns, often in pivotal moments near the goal line.

Etienne’s impact came in a more traditional, but no less effective, fashion. The legendary Clemson running back handled a heavy workload, receiving 20 carries for 74 yards while scoring twice on the ground.

His two-touchdown performance proved critical in swinging momentum and putting pressure on a Colts defense that struggled to stop the run at the point of attack.

“The offensive line was just out there being physical,” Etienne praised. “They were intentional in attacking the trenches. Any time I get behind those guys and get rolling, it’s a great day.”

This season, Etienne has quickly re-established himself as one of the most reliable running backs in the league following an injury-filled 2024 campaign.

Through 13 games this season, the versatile back has recorded 201 carries for 917 rushing yards and seven touchdowns, while tacking on 26 receptions for 181 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

He’s currently on pace for 263 carries, 1,199 rushing yards and nine touchdowns with four games remaining in 2025 — which would break his single-season rushing record of 1,125 rushing yards.

For Clemson fans, Sunday’s performance was a reminder of a special dynamic duo that once dominated College Football’s biggest stages. Lawrence and Etienne helped define a Championship era in Death Valley, and now they continue to carry that legacy forward at the professional level as the Jaguars are seeking their first playoff appearance since 2022.