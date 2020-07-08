BuffsCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

A Story from 2042: Evan Battey named head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes

Chase Howell

The year is 2042, Evan Battey just took over the helm as the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes.

The previous head coach, Nate Tomlinson, is heading back to his homeland of Australia to be the head coach of his beloved Melbourne United.

He had been grooming Battey over the last five years to become the head coach. Battey is now one of the top recruiters in the country. He dominates the Los Angeles region and has all sorts of AAU connections.

Over the last few years, Battey has successfully recruited 12 five-stars to the University of Colorado. They went from a couple of top ten classes, to a top five class and now, going into the 2042-43 season, they have the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation.

The recruiting class is headlined by no other than McKinley Wright V, the top point guard in the nation. And Wright brought some studs with him, this class has four five-star recruits.

The Buffaloes will be ranked No. 1 in most of the pre-season polls after a trip to the final four the past year. They’ve been competitors in the tournament but they have yet to get over the hump and win the big one.

Most fans are excited about Battey taking over at the helm. But some are also worried about his lack of head coaching experience and whether or not he’s a good enough in-game coach to bring a national championship to Boulder.

They already know he has the recruiting chops but will he be able to get the Colorado Buffaloes over the top?

Luckily, he has Derrick White as one of his assistants, who learned under Gregg Poppovich while he played for the Spurs. He also spent time as an assistant on Becky Hammon’s staff in San Antonio.

They have also added McKinley Wright IV as an assistant coach on the staff. Some rival fans believe it was a ploy to recruit Wright V but Battey always wanted to have Wright IV on the staff with him. 

This is CU’s window. Can they get it done?

Tad Boyle retired in 2035 after a 25-year tenure as the head basketball coach at CU at the age of 72. They had three final four appearances and one national championship appearance but couldn’t win the big one. Tomlinson took over for Boyle after his retirement. 

*This entire story is entirely satire based off Evan Battey's tweet*

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Larry Scott believes a spring football season is "last resort"

In an interview on Pac-12 radio, the Pac-12 commissioner was asked about a spring season and described the many complications that come with it.

Chase Howell

Defensive lineman from Arkansas receptive to interest from Colorado

Tyas Martin, a three-star defensive lineman out of Jacksonville (Ark.), received an offer from CU this past week and has a unique connection to the Buffs.

Chase Howell

Spencer Dinwiddie to sit out NBA restart

After another positive COVID-19 test, Spencer Dinwiddie has decided not to make the trip to Orlando.

Chase Howell

Could the Larry Scott era be coming to an end?

Larry Scott's job as commissioner of the Pac-12 could be in jeopardy according to a report by the Oregonian.

Vinay Simlot

La'Vontae Shenault arrested on suspicion of DUI in Fort Collins

CU Buffs wide receiver La'Vontae Shenault was arrested in Fort Collins on Sunday for suspicion of DUI.

Chase Howell

Jash Allen is in the transfer portal

Jash Allen, a blue-chip recruit out of junior college, has decided to enter the transfer portal before his senior season.

Chase Howell

Podcast: Twitter beef and getting buff

The CU Buffs Country podcast is back for another week of talking Buffs. This time, Chase Howell addresses some Twitter beef and his viewpoint of the ongoing workouts.

Chase Howell

Embree has to quickly develop his tight end room

Tight ends coach Taylor Embree wasn't left with much in the cupboard in his tight end room, but there is still some talent in that room and they could surprise people in 2020.

Chase Howell

Familiar names on the hot seat in 2020

Chase Howell

Column: What are we doing?

Amid massive coronavirus spikes all over the country, college athletes continue to "voluntarily" workout in groups on college campuses for a season in limbo.

Chase Howell

by

eastcoastbuff