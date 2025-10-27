Why Deion Sanders Shouldn't Fire Pat Shurmur - And Why It Might Backfire
Not only did the Colorado Buffaloes suffered a blowout loss to the Utah Utes, but their offense was out of sync from the start. They fell 53–7 and didn’t find the end zone until the fourth quarter, long after the game had slipped away.
The offense, led by quarterback Kaidon Salter and offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, has struggled to find any sort of consistency this season. Ever since Shedeur Sanders departed for the NFL Draft, the rhythm just hasn’t been there.
Deion Sanders promoted Shurmur from offensive analyst back in 2023, and the move paid off early with Shedeur and Travis Hunter leading the show. But with those stars gone, the unit hasn’t looked the same — and the results make that clear.
So now, the question becomes whether Sanders needs to make a change. The program can’t go through another year of stalled drives and missed opportunities.
If the Buffaloes want to make progress, it might start with bringing in a fresh voice to run the offense.
Why It’s Time for Deion Sanders To Make a Change at Offensive Coordinator
Salter went viral on Saturday night when he clearly disagreed with a playcall from Shurmur, and on television, he looked disgusted with the decision. When the quarterback and the play caller aren’t on the same page, it spells disaster.
That’s exactly what’s happened this season as the offense has struggled.
Is it on Salter? Hard to say. Is it on Shurmur? Also hard to say. That’s the problem right now — no one knows exactly where the issue lies, but everyone can see the results.
There isn’t a clear solution at the moment, and the season is already deep into the schedule.
With Salter graduating and five-star quarterback Julian Lewis expected to take over next year, it makes sense for Sanders to evaluate everything — including who’s calling plays.
He simply has to go, and Sanders needs a more creative offensive mind moving forward. If Colorado wants to take the leap Sanders promised, the changes can’t stop with the players — they have to start with the staff.
Pat Shurmur Still Deserves Time To Build Colorado’s Offense
This is a lost season in many ways for the Buffaloes, especially as they transition away from Shedeur Sanders. That’s not an easy task, particularly for Shurmur as the play caller.
He’s worked with three different quarterbacks this season, and none have looked anywhere close to what Sanders produced a year ago. Development takes time, and Julian Lewis is the first quarterback they’ll truly have the chance to groom from the ground up.
Making a change right now, or even in the offseason, probably doesn’t fix any of Colorado’s problems. It makes more sense to keep Shurmur in place for now.
Sanders has always shown loyalty to his coaches. And the odds of him making an in-season change feel incredibly slim, especially with Colorado sitting at 3–5.
There’s no denying the offense needs work, but Shurmur isn’t the root of the problem.
If Colorado wants stability and growth, staying patient with the coaching staff may be the smartest decision Sanders can make. Sometimes the best step forward is not tearing everything apart while you’re still laying the foundation.