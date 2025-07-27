Buffs Beat

Cleveland Browns Quarterback Coach Bill Musgrave On Shedeur Sanders, External Factors

Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders has entered the NFL with high expectations. Quarterbacks coach Bill Musgrave, a Colorado native and Super Bowl champion, shared his thoughts on the spotlight surrounding the Colorado Buffaloes' legendary quarterback.

Ben Armendariz

Cleveland Browns quarterbacks coach Bill Musgrave, left, works with quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) during NFL rookie minicamp at the Cleveland Browns training facility on Friday, May 9, 2025, in Berea, Ohio.
Cleveland Browns quarterbacks coach Bill Musgrave, left, works with quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) during NFL rookie minicamp at the Cleveland Browns training facility on Friday, May 9, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Before becoming an NFL quarterbacks coach, Colorado native Bill Musgrave was a quarterback himself. Drafted by the Cowboys in the fourth round of the 1991 NFL Draft, Musgrave eventually crossing paths with Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders in 1994 as the backup to Steve Young on the San Francisco 49ers’ Super Bowl XXIX championship team.

Now, nearly 30 years later, things have come full circle as Musgrave finds himself coaching Deion’s son, rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

Cleveland Browns quarterbacks coach Bill Musgrave, left, works with quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) during NFL rookie minica
Cleveland Browns quarterbacks coach Bill Musgrave, left, works with quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) during NFL rookie minicamp at the Cleveland Browns training facility on Friday, May 9, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After day three of Browns training camp, Musgrave told the media about how it feels to be coaching the younger Sanders. “It makes me feel old,” Musgrave said with a chuckle.

“Both of us are, I think, 57-58 years old, that was 30 years ago, that we were thick as thieves there with the 49ers that year. It's been great to stay in touch over the years and watch all of his kids grow up and become young adults, so it's really fun to be associated with Shedeur at this level."

Jan 24, 1995; Miami, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deion Sanders (21) talks with media during media day
Jan 24, 1995; Miami, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deion Sanders (21) talks with media during media day prior to Super Bowl XXIX against the San Diego Chargers at Joe Robbie Stadium. The 49ers defeated the Chargers 49-26. Mandatory Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY NETWORK / RVR Photos-Imagn Images

While Musgrave enjoys the full-circle nature of the moment, he’s focused on the task in front of him and on making sure Sanders, along with the other three quarterbacks in camp, stay focused on the right things.

“There are external pressures for everybody, especially for Shedeur,” Musgrave said.

“But there are for Dillon and Kenny, as well as Joe. The focus has got to be on the work. The focus has got to be on the techniques, the five-step drop, the seven-step drop. Being accurate with our throws. Really, if we can focus on our trade, the external factors take a back seat, which is where they should remain."

Cleveland has four quarterbacks in camp this year in Sanders, Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Dillon Gabriel. While experience levels vary, Musgrave believes the key for each player, regardless of draft position or media attention, is staying grounded in the fundamentals.

With padded practices on the horizon, the competition is expected to ramp up quickly.

MORE: Deion Sanders Gives Positive Update On Health Issues At Big 12 Media Days

MORE: Deion Sanders Shares Truth About Colorado Buffaloes After Losing Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter

MORE: Deion Sanders Wants Salary Cap In College Football, Transfer Portal Investigations, NFL Rules

Browns quarterbacks Shedeur Sanders (12), Kenny Pickett (8) and Joe Flacco (15) talk during minicamp June 10, 2025, in Berea,
Browns quarterbacks Shedeur Sanders (12), Kenny Pickett (8) and Joe Flacco (15) talk during minicamp June 10, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Next week is when we start putting the pads on, which is great,” Musgrave said. “The more we can simulate game-type situations for the QBs, the better."

With pads on, practices take on a more gamelike atmosphere, and evaluations begin to carry more weight. Until then, the goal for Sanders is patience and consistency as he awaits his opportunity.

“I don't know if there will be any earth-shattering changes,” Musgrave said. “I think it will be a lot more of the same. All four guys are making good progress."

That progress was evident on Day 4 of training camp, where the rookie led all quarterbacks in production, completing 8 of 11 passes with three touchdowns during team drills, according to ESPN Cleveland.

It was a strong statement from Sanders, who has remained poised despite limited reps and the outside noise that continues to follow him.

While there’s still a long way to go in camp, he’s proving that his focus is exactly where Musgrave wants it, on the work.

For a young quarterback adjusting to the NFL spotlight, that’s a promising sign.

feed

Published
Ben Armendariz
BEN ARMENDARIZ

Ben Armendariz is a reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. While earning his bachelor’s degree in Journalism with a minor in Sports Media from the University of Colorado, he contributed to Buffs coverage through CUBuffs.com and Sko Buff Sports. He’s also covered professional combat sports as a contributor for FloCombat. A lifelong sports fan, Ben is now pursuing a master’s degree in Sports Management at Texas A&M University, with plans to build a long-term career in sports media. His passion for storytelling, in-depth analysis, and unique perspectives on sports marketing and sponsorships set his work apart. Outside of reporting and school, he enjoys attending Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets games and running his online vintage retail business.

Home/Football