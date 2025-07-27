Cleveland Browns Quarterback Coach Bill Musgrave On Shedeur Sanders, External Factors
Before becoming an NFL quarterbacks coach, Colorado native Bill Musgrave was a quarterback himself. Drafted by the Cowboys in the fourth round of the 1991 NFL Draft, Musgrave eventually crossing paths with Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders in 1994 as the backup to Steve Young on the San Francisco 49ers’ Super Bowl XXIX championship team.
Now, nearly 30 years later, things have come full circle as Musgrave finds himself coaching Deion’s son, rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
After day three of Browns training camp, Musgrave told the media about how it feels to be coaching the younger Sanders. “It makes me feel old,” Musgrave said with a chuckle.
“Both of us are, I think, 57-58 years old, that was 30 years ago, that we were thick as thieves there with the 49ers that year. It's been great to stay in touch over the years and watch all of his kids grow up and become young adults, so it's really fun to be associated with Shedeur at this level."
While Musgrave enjoys the full-circle nature of the moment, he’s focused on the task in front of him and on making sure Sanders, along with the other three quarterbacks in camp, stay focused on the right things.
“There are external pressures for everybody, especially for Shedeur,” Musgrave said.
“But there are for Dillon and Kenny, as well as Joe. The focus has got to be on the work. The focus has got to be on the techniques, the five-step drop, the seven-step drop. Being accurate with our throws. Really, if we can focus on our trade, the external factors take a back seat, which is where they should remain."
Cleveland has four quarterbacks in camp this year in Sanders, Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Dillon Gabriel. While experience levels vary, Musgrave believes the key for each player, regardless of draft position or media attention, is staying grounded in the fundamentals.
With padded practices on the horizon, the competition is expected to ramp up quickly.
“Next week is when we start putting the pads on, which is great,” Musgrave said. “The more we can simulate game-type situations for the QBs, the better."
With pads on, practices take on a more gamelike atmosphere, and evaluations begin to carry more weight. Until then, the goal for Sanders is patience and consistency as he awaits his opportunity.
“I don't know if there will be any earth-shattering changes,” Musgrave said. “I think it will be a lot more of the same. All four guys are making good progress."
That progress was evident on Day 4 of training camp, where the rookie led all quarterbacks in production, completing 8 of 11 passes with three touchdowns during team drills, according to ESPN Cleveland.
It was a strong statement from Sanders, who has remained poised despite limited reps and the outside noise that continues to follow him.
While there’s still a long way to go in camp, he’s proving that his focus is exactly where Musgrave wants it, on the work.
For a young quarterback adjusting to the NFL spotlight, that’s a promising sign.