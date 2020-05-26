Report: CU hoops assistant Anthony Coleman  heading back to Arizona State

Colorado Buffaloes basketball assistant coach Anthony Coleman is heading back to Tempe to rejoin Bobby Hurley and the Arizona State Sun Devils.

This according to a report from Jeff Goodman.

Coleman only spent one season in Boulder with Tad Boyle's staff after leaving Hurley's staff a year ago.

He spent three seasons with Arizona State before leaving. He was rumored to be a candidate for head coaching jobs which made him leave ASU and then was picked up by Boyle.

ASU went to the NCAA tournament in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1980-81 when Coleman was an assistant there.

He also helped CU get to the NCAA tournament which, had the tournament taken place, would've been Colorado's first appearance since 2016.

Coleman had the reputation of elevating recruiting while at ASU and did some good things building connections while at CU. He was the lead recruiter for CU signee Jabari Walker.

He was coaching the big men while associate head coach Mike Rohn was coaching the point guards and assistant coach Bill Grier helped with both. Rohn was previously coaching the big men and could slide back into that role.

It will be interesting to see where the Buffaloes go with filling this assistant coaching slot. They could hire from within and elevate Nate Tomlinson, who currently works as Director of Player Development, to an on-court assistant coaching position.

He would likely coach the guards as a former guard at CU.

Or they could look elsewhere and keep Tomlinson in his current role. If they do look elsewhere, it would be ideal for them to find someone with West Coast recruiting connections which Coleman already had.