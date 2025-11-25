Former Colorado Buffaloes Star Makes Amends With Deion Sanders
BOULDER — Coach Deion Sanders closed his final game week press conference of the season on Tuesday with an intriguing story about former Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Jordyn Tyson.
Two years after leaving Sanders' program in the spring of 2023, Tyson returned to Folsom Field for the first time this past weekend in an Arizona State Sun Devils uniform. While "Coach Prime" had made clear earlier in the week that he harbored no ill feelings toward Tyson, the former Buff still made an effort to speak with Sanders following Arizona State's 42-17 victory.
"Jordyn Tyson found his way into my dressing room downstairs at the conclusion of the game," Sanders said. "Jordyn Tyson came in there to say, 'Coach, I apologize.' I said, 'Young man, let me tell you something. I love you. I appreciate you. I pray to God that you're a top-10 pick, top-five pick because you got it. You don't have to apologize to me. You're young, man. I was young. I was making some of the same mistakes when I was your age. I'm just thankful that you got on the right course.'"
Deion Sanders' Powerful Moment With Jordyn Tyson
In what was his first game since suffering a hamstring injury on Oct. 18, Tyson caught two passes for 61 yards against the Buffs, showcasing the same big-play ability that made him a star at Colorado in 2022. Unfortunately for Tyson, a late-season injury that year put him in a difficult spot when "Coach Prime" arrived in December. The two shared about four months in Boulder before Tyson entered the transfer portal in April 2023.
Sanders was still moved by his former player's effort to make amends.
"It's what it's all about. That moment," Sanders said. "Even though we're getting our butts kicked and I'm sitting up there going through the game in my head, and he walks in full uniform and says that, you got to understand, that cleans up a lot of the mess that is going on, that's transpiring right now. But he got it. I just pray that the multitude in our locker room gets it, because he got it before it was too late.
"That moment right there, that's all us coaches coach for, that moment. I'm praying for him. I'm wishing him the best, and I know he's going to do what he does because he's a freak of an athlete."
Perhaps For The Best
In hindsight, Tyson's decision to transfer was probably best for both parties. He ended up missing the entire 2023 season due to injury, and Colorado certainly didn't lack talent at wide receiver in 2024. Obviously, he would've been a valuable receiver for the 2025 Buffs, but Tyson and "Coach Prime" had other things to consider in the spring of 2023.
At Arizona State, Tyson had over 1,100 receiving yards last year and has so far recorded 689 receiving yards and eight touchdowns this fall. All signs point to him being an early first-round pick in April's NFL Draft.