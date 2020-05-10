BuffsCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Podcast: The Latest in Buffs Country

Chase Howell

Adam Chalifoux, Vinay Simlot and Chase Howell return to bring Colorado Buffaloes fans the latest edition of the CU Buffs Country podcast. 

The news is starting to dry out but that isn't stopping the boys from having some entertaining sports discussion. 

The boys have a discussion about the best four-year player in CU basketball history after Howell wrote a story on it this week. Who are some guys that should be in the conversation? Chalifoux has a darkhorse.

Howell makes his case for McKinley Wright. 

Then some more G.O.A.T. talk as the guys discuss the documentary that everybody is talking about and some interesting connections to Michael Jordan. 

CU President Mark Kennedy was in the news this week for eventually giving back his $200,000 bonus or "incentive salary" which includes a discussion about school finances. 

Did Tad Boyle set the precedent? 

And then, of course, the podcast gets wrapped up with the most-talked-about segment in the United States, Clown College Scholarship Offer of the Week.

Each member of the podcast nominates one person that did something to make themselves look like a clown this past week. 

The three nominees this week were Mitch McConnell (for non-political reasons), Michael Jordan for one of the stories that was told about him this past week and CU-Boulder graduates partying on the hill.

Who got the scholarship this week? You will have to listen to find out. 

As always you can listen to the podcast on iTunes/Apple podcasts, Spotify, Soundcloud and anywhere else where podcasts are commonly played. 

Please remember to like, rate, subscribe, write a friendly review. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Four-star Dametrious Crownover has CU in Top Schools

The 2021 tight end out of Texas released his top 11 schools on Sunday and the CU Buffs made the cut.

Chase Howell

CU Commit Receives Massive Rankings Bump

The 7-foot-1 center is now a top 60 recruit in the nation on the 247Sports rankings.

Chase Howell

CU Commit Lawson Lovering Receives Massive Rankings Bump

Chase Howell

Four-star Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge includes Colorado in his top schools

The outside linebacker recruit released his top eight schools on Mother's Day and the CU Buffs were included.

Chase Howell

CU Buffs Make Gunnar Helm's Top 14 Schools

One of the most sought after prospects in the state of Colorado has released his top 14 schools.

Chase Howell

Taulia Tagavailoa Enters the Portal

Chase Howell

Todd Bowles' sons

Chase Howell

Creating Colorado Buffaloes 2020: Cornerbacks

The project is almost over and the best has been saved for last. Cornerbacks will be one of the biggest competitions when practice start. How does BuffsCountry see it going?

Chase Howell

Tale of the Tape: Drew Carter

Breaking down the film of CU's most recent 2021 quarterback target Drew Carter.

Chase Howell

State of Colorado Recruits with Power-5 Offers

In one of the deepest classes in box state history, Colorado has 16 football players in the state with Power-5 offers.

Chase Howell