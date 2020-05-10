Podcast: The Latest in Buffs Country

Adam Chalifoux, Vinay Simlot and Chase Howell return to bring Colorado Buffaloes fans the latest edition of the CU Buffs Country podcast.

The news is starting to dry out but that isn't stopping the boys from having some entertaining sports discussion.

The boys have a discussion about the best four-year player in CU basketball history after Howell wrote a story on it this week. Who are some guys that should be in the conversation? Chalifoux has a darkhorse.

Howell makes his case for McKinley Wright.

Then some more G.O.A.T. talk as the guys discuss the documentary that everybody is talking about and some interesting connections to Michael Jordan.

CU President Mark Kennedy was in the news this week for eventually giving back his $200,000 bonus or "incentive salary" which includes a discussion about school finances.

Did Tad Boyle set the precedent?

And then, of course, the podcast gets wrapped up with the most-talked-about segment in the United States, Clown College Scholarship Offer of the Week.

Each member of the podcast nominates one person that did something to make themselves look like a clown this past week.

The three nominees this week were Mitch McConnell (for non-political reasons), Michael Jordan for one of the stories that was told about him this past week and CU-Boulder graduates partying on the hill.

Who got the scholarship this week? You will have to listen to find out.

As always you can listen to the podcast on iTunes/Apple podcasts, Spotify, Soundcloud and anywhere else where podcasts are commonly played.

Please remember to like, rate, subscribe, write a friendly review.