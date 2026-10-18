Three Newcomers to Watch in Colorado Basketball's Exhibition Against North Texas

The Colorado Buffaloes’ men’s basketball season truly gets underway on Sunday when they face the North Texas Mean Green in an open-door exhibition game. It will be the Buffaloes’ first chance to display their new-look roster this season with just over two weeks until the regular season.

All of the roster turnover has created a wide range of expectations for the Buffaloes this season, but this game has a chance to put any worries to rest. These three newcomers to the Buffaloes’ roster are players to watch in this game, as it could serve as their breakout performance.

Forward Justin Neely

Dec 10, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Albany Great Danes forward Justin Neely (12) drives the ball past Syracuse Orange center Eddie Lampkin Jr. (44) in the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Neely was Colorado’s most experienced addition during the offseason. He transferred to the Buffaloes from the UNC Greensboro Spartans off of a career year in the Southern Conference.

In 2025, Neely led the Spartans in nearly every statistical category. He led the pack in points (17.9 per game), rebounds (11.5 per game), assists (2.4 per game) and steals (0.9 per game). His rebounding average was the second-highest in the nation, only trailing Hannes Steinbach of the Washington Huskies, who was drafted by the Charlotte Hornets in the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft.

During the summer, coach Tad Boyle challenged him to get in better shape and improve his habits. Ahead of the Buffs’ first exhibition, Boyle feels like Neely has answered that call.

“I finally feel like he’s in basketball shape,” said Boyle at Winter Sports Media Day. “I didn’t feel like that all summer, I didn’t feel like that for the first part of the fall. But I feel like we’ve really worked him and he’s answered the challenges that I’ve given him … he’s starting to figure that out I think.”

Neely will be a great combo forward for the Buffs this season, and he’ll have a chance to display his versatile skill set in this game.

Guard Alex Dickeson

Dickeson was one of two freshmen Colorado brought in from the NBL in Australia this offseason, and he’s emerged as a future star for the Buffs lately.

Mar 7, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle reacts in the first half against the Arizona Wildcats at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“He’s the best passing guard I’ve ever coached,” Boyle said. “He’s an elite-level passer. Now … it’s going to take some time for his body to develop into the ultimate player that he’ll be. But his feel for the game … he’s wise beyond his years, he’s mature beyond his years, he understands the game, he sees the game and he’s got a feel for the game.”

Dickeson has been learning under the tutelage of guard Barrington Hargress as he develops into a true point guard that can compete at the Big 12 level. He’ll likely get more opportunities to shine in this game than most others this season, so it will be a chance for Buffs fans to see what Boyle is talking about firsthand.

Forward David Gomez

Gomez had been battling an injury for an extended period of time, but he’s finally healthy and ready to take to the floor in this game.

He suffered stress fractures in his foot just two games into his freshman season with the Charlotte 49ers and they ultimately ended his season. He transferred to Colorado during the offseason, but still hadn’t recovered from his foot injury. He missed all of the Buffs’ summer workouts and practices, and only took to the floor for fall practice at the start of October.

Mar 3, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle watches play against the Utah Utes during the first half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“He’s a great kid, he’s got a great spirit, he’s a great teammate,” said Boyle on Friday. “But he’s playing catch-up, there’s no doubt about it … But he’s a smart and experienced player for a guy that hasn’t played a lot of college basketball because of his international experience.”

The native of Alcala de Guadaira, Spain, has looked great since coming back to pracitce, though. His wide frame and long wingspan make him a force to be reckoned with down low. While he’s needed to work on going up with two hands on rebounds, his offensive prowess hasn’t missed a beat.

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