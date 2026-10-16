Barrington Hargress Already Preparing Colorado's Future Starting Point Guard

The Colorado Buffaloes’ backcourt is the most secure aspect of their team this season, and that is due in large part to returning point guard Barrington Hargress. As the team’s assist leader and second-leading scorer in 2025, his return will make him the centerpiece of the Buffs’ offense.

But he’ll only be in Boulder for one more season, which raises the question: who will take over the role of point guard when his time comes to an end? He’s answered that question himself, taking Australian freshman Alex Dickeson under his wing and helping him develop into an on-ball point guard of a similar caliber.

What Alex Dickeson’s role looks like behind Barrington Hargress

Feb 14, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Barrington Hargress (24) as seen during the second half against the BYU Cougars at the Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dickeson’s role in his first year with the Buffaloes will look different from his role in future seasons. As he’s learning under Hargress and coming off the bench, he’ll be operating off-ball when Hargress is on the floor with him and playing a more traditional point guard role with the team’s bench lineup.

“[My role] depends on the day,” said Dickeson in an exclusive interview with Colorado Buffaloes on SI at Winter Sports Media Day. “Sometimes, I’m on Barrington’s team, so when I’m playing with Barrington, I’m usually playing a bit more off-ball. That’s something that I’m learning, because for most of my life I’ve been the point guard with the ball. So I really like that challenge.”

How Alex Dickeson is preparing to take over for Barrington Hargress

But he’s been utilizing the offseason to get his reps in as a true point guard as well. When he’s played against Hargress in practice, he’s been challenged to match his execution in running the offense. That includes making smart passing decisions, and when matching yourself up against a point guard the caliber of Hargress, that’s no easy task.

Feb 4, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Barrington Hargress (24) dribbles the ball up the court during the first half against the Baylor Bears at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“But going up against him, I’m still a point guard with the ball in my hands,” Dickeson said. “I just need to make the right decision every time. [It’s about] just trying to get that advantage and trying to get the best shot we can.”

Those matchups have demanded improvement, though, placing Dickeson on a terrific trajectory in his preparation to take over the starting point guard role in the future.

How Barrington Hargress has taken Alex Dickeson under his wing

Feb 14, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Barrington Hargress (24) dribbles the ball during the second half against the BYU Cougars at the Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But Dickeson hasn’t just had to learn from Hargress by matching up against him. Hargress has been taking on his role as a veteran leader and doing his part to expedite Dickeson’s development.

“I think that was a big reason I came here,” Dickeson said. “Seeing Barrington’s success he had last year, and then learning from him has been great. He’s been really helpful.”

While Hargress isn’t the typical example of a vocal leader, he is the breathing definition of leading by example. According to Dickeson, his words are meaningful, and the young guard has latched on since joining the program.

“He’s probably not the loudest person you’ll ever meet, but when he’s talking, he’ll say the right stuff,” Dickeson said. “That’s when I’m listening and figuring out how he works and how he’s an efficient point guard…It’s been good. My game has come a long way since being around him, and hopefully it can go even further in this next year.”

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