Colorado Lands Commitment From Elite Rebounding Transfer

On Wednesday, coach Tad Boyle and the Colorado Buffaloes secured their biggest incoming transfer commitment of the offseason so far.

Former UNC Greensboro forward Justin Neely announced his commitment to the Buffaloes just a day after visiting Boulder.

Who is Justin Neely?

Nov 30, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Albany Great Danes forward Justin Neely (33) shoots the ball against Georgetown Hoyas forward Thomas Sorber (35) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Neely arrives in Boulder after a career year as a UNC Greensboro Spartan. He finished second in the nation in rebounds per game, averaging 11.5. This mark placed him just 0.3 rebounds per game below first place.

Neely was also a premier scorer, averaging 17.9 points per game, which was the most on the Spartans by over two points per game. That number also would’ve led the Buffaloes last season, as Neely averaged a point more than Colorado’s leading scorer, Isaiah Johnson.

Although the Spartans finished with just a 15-19 record in 2025, Neely did his part. He had several career games in his lone campaign with UNC Greensboro, two of which came in the Spartans’ improbable run through the SoCon Tournament.

In their quarterfinal matchup against the Wofford Terriers, Neely posted a dominant 22-point, 24-rebound double-double. As a result of this performance, the Spartans defeated the Terriers 75-72 to advance to the SoCon semifinals.

Despite the Spartans’ loss to the Furman Paladins in that game, Neely still put his team on his back. He dropped 27 points, two steals and five rebounds, accounting for 33 percent of UNC Greensboro’s offense in the process.

Prior to his stint with the Spartans, Neely spent four seasons with the UAlbany Great Danes. He flashed his potential, taking home the America East Rookie of the Year award in 2021 and the America East Sixth Man of the Year award in 2024. However, he battled injuries that caused him to miss nearly two full seasons of action, which ultimately hindered his career with the Great Danes.

A new hope for the Buffs’ frontcourt

Dec 1, 2021; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Albany Great Danes forward Justin Neely (12) is guarded by Kansas State Wildcats guard Selton Miguel (3) during the second half at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

What Neely’s commitment now means for the Buffaloes is they have new hope for not only their frontcourt, but the 2026 season as a whole.

Things were looking dire as Colorado lost 10 players to the transfer portal, including all five of its leading rebounders from the 2025 campaign.

While the Buffaloes brought in former North Dakota State Bison forward Noah Feddersen from the transfer portal and former Australian NBL forward Goc Malual from the recruiting trail, their frontcourt was scarce beyond that. The only forward returning to the Buffaloes from the 2025 campaign is walk-on Nick Randall, who stands 6-8 and weighs in at just 195 pounds. Randall has played a combined three minutes in his two seasons at Colorado.

But with Neely in the building, Colorado gains tremendous experience, versatile scoring and elite rebounding. Rebounding was something the Buffaloes struggled with last season, finishing 13th in the Big 12 in rebounds per game. It proved to be their Achilles’ heel, as they lost the rebounding battle in most of their close losses.

Jan 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Barrington Hargress (24) in the huddle with teammates against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In terms of leadership, Colorado’s only returning veteran is star guard Barrington Hargress. While his leadership skills were undeniable in 2025, the Buffaloes have a young roster aside from him, namely in the frontcourt. Neely brings five seasons of college experience to CU, leadership that will be crucial as he takes the lead of their frontcourt.

Neely has sparked life in Colorado’s 2026 season outlook as it looks to fill its five remaining open roster slots in the coming weeks.

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