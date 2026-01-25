One Big Concern for Colorado Buffaloes Basketball

Colorado Buffaloes men’s basketball is quickly running out of margin for error, and one glaring issue continues to surface with every loss: rebounding. As the Buffaloes’ five-game losing streak grows and their Big 12 Conference record drops to 2–5, the inability to control the glass has become a defining and damaging trend.

Rebounding Trends Reveal a Growing Problem in Conference Play

The numbers tell a clear story. In Colorado’s most recent loss to the UCF Knights on Jan. 24, the Knights out-rebounded the Buffaloes 32–23, including a lopsided edge on the offensive glass. That followed similar results against elite competition. Kansas held a 45–33 rebounding advantage. West Virginia dominated the boards 38–22. Texas Tech followed suit at 46–36. Different opponents, same outcome.

Jan 24, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Sebastian Rancik (7) shoots the ball over UCF Knights center John Bol (7) and forward Jordan Burks (99) in the second half at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Rebounding has long been a separator in March basketball, and Colorado’s struggles in the paint are directly impacting its postseason qualifications. Despite creating extra possessions through steals and ball pressure, the Buffaloes are failing to convert those opportunities into sustained scoring runs. Second-chance points remain scarce, and missed shots often lead to opponent run-outs the other way.

Lack of Interior Production Limits Colorado’s Margin for Error

Coach Tad Boyle did not mince words following the loss to UCF. “The team comes into your building and shoots 61 percent and out rebounded by nine, and you miss 27 shots and get four offensive rebounds,” Boyle said. “We gotta get better.”

That assessment reflects a growing frustration with an issue that has lingered well into conference play.

Personnel trends make the challenge even more apparent. Colorado currently has just three players averaging more than four rebounds per game, despite four players averaging double figures in scoring. While offensive balance has helped keep games competitive, the lack of interior presence has left the Buffaloes vulnerable against physical Big 12 opponents who thrive on controlling tempo through the paint.

Jan 24, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; The Colorado Buffaloes basketball team huddle in the second half against the UCF Knights at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado's March Madness Chances

Defensively, the rebounding problems only magnify existing issues. Against UCF, Colorado allowed 15 three-pointers and surrendered 95 points in a home loss. Both teams shot over 60 percent from the field and beyond the arc, but UCF’s ability to finish possessions with rebounds proved decisive. Colorado did generate fast-break opportunities, outscoring UCF 9–0 in transition, yet that advantage evaporated when half-court possessions stalled.

Boyle acknowledged the imbalance after the game, noting, “We’re doing what we need to do offensively but we’re just not good enough defensively.”

Rebounding sits at the intersection of that problem, impacting both ends of the floor and limiting lineup flexibility.

Jan 24, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Isaiah Johnson (2) reacts after a score made in the first half against the UCF Knights at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

With March Madness selection criteria emphasizing road wins, consistency, and efficiency metrics, Colorado’s profile is trending in the wrong direction. Five straight losses have pushed the Buffaloes closer to the bubble’s edge, and each game without improvement on the glass further narrows their path.

Up next, Colorado faces a scarce road test against the No. 9 Iowa State Cyclones on Thursday, Jan. 29. If the Buffaloes hope to keep their NCAA Tournament hopes alive, addressing their rebounding deficiencies is no longer optional, it’s urgent.

