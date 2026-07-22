The Colorado Buffaloes are expecting walk-on forward Nick Randall to see an increased role in 2026. As the longest-tenured Buff in a new-look frontcourt, his experience has him poised to take on new challenges as an experienced leader for the program.

He’s had to come a long way in his three seasons as a member of the program to get himself up to the necessary skill level of a contributing player. In an exclusive interview, he revealed where he’s improved in preparation for this new role and how Colorado’s summer workouts have contributed to that.

How Nick Randall has improved with the Colorado Buffaloes

Jan 29, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle watches his team play the Iowa State Cyclones during the second half at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A Colorado native, Randall has had no interest in taking his talents to any other program since walking on in 2023. His commitment to the coaching staff and the program throughout so much change since that season has allowed them to pour into him heavily. As a result, his initial weak points have become areas of comfortability.

“[The biggest improvements I’ve made are] definitely my dribbling and ball-handling,” Randall said. “When I was in high school, I didn’t do that much. I was a ‘catch it in the post’ guy. But now my perimeter play is a lot better; I’ve also gotten a lot stronger over the years, shoutout Steve [Englehart] for that, and shooting as well, my 3-point shot [has improved].”

This summer has contributed to that growth, as Randall and the rest of his teammates have already improved significantly.

How the Colorado Buffaloes’ summer workouts have helped Nick Randall’s preparation

Feb 7, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle reacts during the first half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although the Buffaloes haven’t spent much time on the court as a team thus far, their work in the weight room has done wonders in preparing them for the upcoming season.

“[Summer workouts] have been really successful so far,” Randall said. “[Englehart] puts us through hard, tough workouts, but we don’t complain or anything like that. It’s a lot of fun, and it’s hard work, but it’s going to pay off.”

Englehart’s workouts have made appearances on the Buffs’ social media accounts, and they are loaded top to bottom with intensity. For a program in Colorado that has had such a tumultuous offseason, they’ve been everything this roster has needed to prepare for its grueling Big 12 schedule.

Rider at work ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/85XL93YP7H — Colorado Men's Basketball (@CUBuffsMBB) June 11, 2026

What Nick Randall’s increased role could look like in 2026

Mar 3, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle calls a play during the second half of a game against the Utah Utes at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The factor that made the offseason full of so many questions was the major roster overhaul that took place. Due to all of the new faces on the team, especially in the frontcourt, Randall’s experience has thrust him into an increased role. It has already begun to take shape in summer workouts.

“My role over the past three years has kind of just been, ‘Put me wherever,’ and doing whatever the coaches tell me,” Randall said. “But now, we also have a couple of injured guys, so I’ve been in the practice rotation a lot more. It’s been fun, and I hope my teammates can learn from me.”

The new and improved version of Randall will hopefully create a consistent contributor in Colorado’s frontcourt. While he may not be a factor in the Buffaloes’ starting five, his efforts will still be felt if he can play effectively in his new role.

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