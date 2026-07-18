One Colorado Buffaloes Walk-On Seeing Increased Role During Summer Workouts

Colorado Buffaloes forward Nick Randall has seen a great deal of change sweep through the program during his career. As a matter of fact, he’s seen more than anyone on the current roster, as he is now the longest-tenured Buffalo.

As a walk-on, Randall has been grinding for each opportunity he’s gotten through his first three seasons, though they’ve been scarce. But after a massive roster overhaul in the 2026 offseason, Randall may have an opportunity to leap into his biggest role yet.

Nick Randall’s increased role during summer workouts

Mar 3, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Leo Van Elswyk (left), Nick Randall (center), and Sebastian Rancik (right) react after a shot against the Utah Utes during the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Amid a young roster that has sustained injuries in its frontcourt in the early portion of the offseason, Randall has been looked to as a major contributor in practice thus far.

“My role over the past three years has kind of just been, ‘Put me wherever,’ and doing whatever the coaches tell me,” Randall said. “But now, we also have a couple of injured guys, so I’ve been in the practice rotation a lot more. It’s been fun, and I hope my teammates can learn from me.”

Randall was one of five returning players from the Buffaloes’ 2025 roster, three of which are underclassmen. Therefore, returning leadership is hard to come by on this Buffaloes roster, which is what has caused the coaching staff to lean on Randall in this way.

How the Colorado Buffaloes’ coaching staff has used Nick Randall

Mar 12, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes assistant coach Danny Manning watches game play during the first half against the West Virginia Mountaineers at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His increased role sprouted from his leadership, as the coaches have built firm trust in him and his ability to take the helm of the scheme.

“When we work through bigs, coach [Danny] Manning likes to use me for demonstrations,” Randall said. “He says, ‘Nick, you go first, you know all of this stuff.’ So I just want to be a leader and a role model on this team.”

As a player who has spent three seasons on the roster and seen it pay off in very little playing time, the trust that the coaches have in Randall speaks volumes about his work ethic. While his role may currently just serve the purpose of holding down the fort until the team is healthy, he has the chance to prove that he belongs in a bigger spot based on his skill set.

What Nick Randall hopes to do in his new role

If Randall can prove that he belongs in a contributing role, he won’t likely take a step back when his teammates are healed up. But the playing time isn’t what matters most to Randall, as he’s primarily excited to be a veteran leader like the Buffs greats who welcomed him into the program.

Colorado Buffaloes guard KJ Simpson (2) lays the ball up against a Florida Gators defender Friday, March 22, 2024, during the first round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Colorado Buffaloes defeated the Florida Gators 102-100. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“When I was a freshman, [the upperclassmen] were KJ Simpson, Tristan da Silva and those guys,” Randall said. “I remember when I was a freshman, I looked up to them. So, hopefully, my teammates can look up to me as well.”

Randall’s story is a classic of hard work paying off at his dream program. Being a Colorado native, Randall has had his heart set on the Buffaloes for his entire college career, despite the odds. If he can find success in his new opportunity, a scholarship and even larger roles could be on the horizon.

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