Colorado Roster Outlook After Mass Exodus in Transfer Portal

The Colorado Buffaloes have now seen 10 players enter the transfer portal. Center Elijah Malone threw his name in the hat, hoping for another year of eligibility, and fellow center Leo Van Elswyk entered the portal on Tuesday.

The Buffaloes return five players from their 2025 roster, and while they still have some roster slots to fill, Tad Boyle and his staff have begun replenishing the squad with portal additions of their own.

Returners From 2025

Feb 7, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Barrington Hargress (24) during the second half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Buffaloes are headlined by one key returner: star point guard Barrington Hargress. The transfer from UC Riverside averaged 14.4 points per game as Colorado’s second-leading scorer behind fellow guard Isaiah Johnson in 2025. Additionally, he led the team in assists, averaging 4.5 per game. He emerged as a vocal veteran leader, and the remaining team members, along with Boulder as a whole, have rallied around him as the outgoing tally has piled up.

"So excited to have Barrington back next season,” said Colorado athletic director Fernando Lovo in a post on X. “The most efficient guard in the Big 12 - 53.1% percent from the field and a 3.7 assist-to-turnover ratio that led the entire conference. Can't wait to see what he does next."

Alongside him, the Buffaloes brought back three key players from their 2025 freshman class. All three are listed as guards, but they displayed their versatility as their minutes increased.

Feb 25, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Kansas State Wildcats guard Nate Johnson (34) and Colorado Buffaloes guard Jalin Holland (11) reach for a rebound in the second half at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

First is Jalin Holland, who played a mixture of guard and small forward. He emerged as Colorado’s best on-ball defender as the season progressed, although he struggled with fouls. He will be placed back in this role with increased minutes in 2026, given the diminished roster. If he can stay out of foul trouble, he’ll be one of Colorado’s most important pieces in the coming year.

Next is Ian Inman, the only pure guard of the three. He displayed his abilities as a shooter, especially from beyond the arc. He had multiple games where he got on 3-point hot streaks, something that, if he can do more consistently, could make him Colorado’s primary scoring option in the future. Boyle has expressed that he wants Inman to become a more versatile player, but he has a great base to build on moving forward.

Finally, they retained former four-star recruit Josiah Sanders. He was listed as the No. 1 high school player out of the state of Colorado in the 2025 recruiting class, according to 247Sports, and although he’s a project, he has almost no ceiling.

Sanders is Colorado’s most athletic player, a trait that caused him to spend a good amount of time in the frontcourt. If he can develop a consistent shot to pair with his elite physicality, he could be the best player in this group with ease.

Incoming Transfers

Mar 19, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; North Dakota State Bison forward Noah Feddersen (34) dunks during the first half against the Michigan State Spartans during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Colorado has one incoming transfer so far, being former North Dakota State forward Noah Feddersen. The 6-10 power forward should be a great addition to Colorado’s frontcourt, as he displayed solid rebounding prowess given his size, along with the ability to score effectively. He comes to the Buffaloes with two remaining seasons of eligibility.

Recruiting Commits

Sunnyslope Vikings guard Rider Portela (15) drives past Millennium Tigers forward DJ Spencer (11) during their game at Sunnyslope High School on Jan. 21, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Buffaloes landed three commitments on the recruiting trail.

Their lone high school recruit was forward Rider Portela. He played his high school ball at Sunnyslope High School in Phoenix, Arizona. Portela averaged 12.5 points per game as a senior, along with 5.9 rebounds. He was listed as the No. 9 player in the state of Arizona (247Sports) due to his versatility, something the Buffaloes need desperately.

The Buffaloes added two players from Australian leagues, with the first being forward Goc Malual. He is an elite defender with professional experience in the NBL. Malual is a candidate to start right away for the Buffaloes as they look for defensive contributors on an offense-heavy roster.

Alongside him is Alex Dickeson. He also spent time in the NBL, averaging double-digit points in the process. He is a developing scorer who will need to get accustomed to the college game before he can see meaningful minutes, but his experience should help him adapt quickly.

The Buffaloes still have six roster slots to fill, but they have been hitting the portal hard, hosting a pair of forwards during April. The roster will continue to take shape in the coming weeks, but the product they will produce will largely be a mystery until the season gets underway.

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