Colorado Buffaloes Injury Report Before the Big 12 Tournament

The Colorado Buffaloes have had inconsistent success in 2025, and with the Big 12 Tournament looming, it is time to take a look at Colorado’s injury report, which includes one key name in forward Sebastian Rancik.

Sebastian Rancik’s Importance to Colorado

Colorado forward Sebastian Rancik is the only player who has a notable injury heading into the Big 12 Tournament for the Buffaloes. As of now, the injury is undisclosed, and he is questionable to return to the lineup in Tuesday’s game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Feb 28, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Mercy Miller (25) drives to the basket against Colorado Buffaloes forward Sebastian Rancik (7) in the first half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Rancik has been a key piece for the Buffaloes in 2025 on both offense and defense. Rancik, during the 2025 campaign, has averaged 12.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.0 assists. He has also been very efficient with shooting splits of 40.4 percent from the field, 33.1 percent from three, and 86.0 percent from the free-throw line.

Rancik’s impact is not just about what he has done on the stats sheet. He is Colorado’s third leading scorer and second leading rebounder. Rancik’s presence on the interior is also crucial, with length at 6’11 and the ability to alter shots at the rim.

Feb 25, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Sebastian Rancik (7) blocks the shot by Kansas State Wildcats forward Taj Manning (15) in the second half at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Rancik adds an element to the offense with his shooting ability, which provides spacing for Colorado and opens up the paint for other Buffaloes like freshman guard Isaiah Johnson and junior forward Bangot Dak to create easier offense on the inside.

Without Rancik, the Buffaloes are a different team. Rancik’s scoring helps to give the Buffaloes a boost, and his rebounding and defense are also crucial when Colorado plays against top teams in the Big 12.

Mar 7, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona Wildcats center Motiejus Krivas (13) and Colorado Buffaloes forward Bangot Dak (8) reach for the tip off in the first half at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado’s Last Two Games

In the last two games that Rancik has missed, Colorado was able to pick up one win against the Utah Utes, 92-78, but the Buffaloes lost the regular-season finale 89-79 to the Arizona Wildcats.

Against Utah, the Buffaloes were able to last without Rancik on the interior as they out-rebounded the Utes 27-23. They were also able to have a solid outing defending the paint, holding the Utes to 36 points in the paint.

The Buffaloes on the offensive side were able to match the 36 points by Utah in the paint, which helped to even out the pace of the game. However, the game against Arizona was a different story.

Against the Wildcats, Colorado had a solid first half, but in the second half, Colorado coach Tad Boyle tried to make all the adjustments he could, but it was not enough. Arizona’s dominance on the interior was on display.

Mar 7, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona Wildcats center Motiejus Krivas (13) shoots the ball over Colorado Buffaloes center Elijah Malone (50) in the first half at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Wildcats dominated the paint as they scored 54 points on the inside and held Colorado to 26. The bigs were just too much for the Buffaloes to handle. Dak was in foul trouble most of the night. Additionally, center Elijah Molden, as well as forward Alon Michaeli and center Fawaz Ifaola, struggled to protect the interior or rebound on the defensive end as the Wildcats pulled down 10 offensive rebounds.

Overall, Arizona outrebounded Colorado 37-32, and it became clear that without Rancik, the frontcourt depth for the Buffaloes took a huge hit.

It is still unknown whether or not Colorado will have forward Sebastian Rancik for the Big 12 Tournament, but clearly, his presence is crucial if Colorado wants to make a deep run in the conference tournament and get into the NCAA Tournament.

Whether the Buffaloes have Rancik or not, it is crucial that the rebounding and defense on the interior improve. Otherwise, Colorado could be going home a lot earlier than Boyle and the Buffaloes hoped.

Colorado opens the Big 12 Tournament against Oklahoma State on Tuesday, March 10, at 7:30 p.m. MT.

SIGN UP FOR THE COLORADO BUFFALOES ON SI NEWSLETTER HERE!