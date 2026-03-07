NCAA Women’s Tournament Automatic Bid Tracker: Fairfield Going Dancing After Third Straight MAAC Title

Spring is in the air and that can only mean one thing.

March Madness is around the corner. But before the madness commences, teams need to be invited to the Big Dance. That’s where the conference tournaments come into play, where a total of 31 automatic bids to the NCAA tournament are up for grabs in both women’s and men’s college basketball. The action tipped off in the women’s tournaments with the Horizon League, and will take place all the way up to Selection Sunday on March 15. Here’s a look at the full schedule for the women’s conference tournaments.

A complete list of the 31 auto bids for the men’s tournament can be found here. As for the women’s conference tournament, every team that secures an auto bid will be tracked below.

The Fairfield women's basketball team punched its ticket to March Madness with a 51-44 win over Quinnipiac in the MAAC championship final on Monday. The Stags' two leading scorers, Kaety L'Amoraeux and Meghan Andersen, both struggled through off nights shooting. Instead, it was the likes of Jillian Huerter and Cyanne Coe who led the way for Fairfield with 16 and 15 points, respectively. It's the eighth NCAA tournament appearance for the program, four of which will have occurred in the last five years.

Check back here throughout conference tournament week to check in on the rest of the tickets booked.

NCAA women’s tournament automatic bids tracker

Conference Winner First tournament appearance since … MAAC Fairfield 2025 ASUN Jacksonville 2016 Sun Belt James Madison 2023 Big South High Point 2025 Big 12 West Virginia 2025 Summit South Dakota State 2025 A-10 Rhode Island 1996 SEC Texas 2025 Big Ten UCLA 2025 ACC Duke 2025 SoCon Samford 2012* Ohio Valley Western Illinois 2017

Editor’s note: Samford won the SoCon tournament in 2020 and secured an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament, which was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More College Basketball from Sports Illustrated

Listen to SI’s college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.