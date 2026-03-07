NCAA Women’s Tournament Automatic Bid Tracker: Fairfield Going Dancing After Third Straight MAAC Title
Spring is in the air and that can only mean one thing.
March Madness is around the corner. But before the madness commences, teams need to be invited to the Big Dance. That’s where the conference tournaments come into play, where a total of 31 automatic bids to the NCAA tournament are up for grabs in both women’s and men’s college basketball. The action tipped off in the women’s tournaments with the Horizon League, and will take place all the way up to Selection Sunday on March 15. Here’s a look at the full schedule for the women’s conference tournaments.
A complete list of the 31 auto bids for the men’s tournament can be found here. As for the women’s conference tournament, every team that secures an auto bid will be tracked below.
The Fairfield women's basketball team punched its ticket to March Madness with a 51-44 win over Quinnipiac in the MAAC championship final on Monday. The Stags' two leading scorers, Kaety L'Amoraeux and Meghan Andersen, both struggled through off nights shooting. Instead, it was the likes of Jillian Huerter and Cyanne Coe who led the way for Fairfield with 16 and 15 points, respectively. It's the eighth NCAA tournament appearance for the program, four of which will have occurred in the last five years.
Check back here throughout conference tournament week to check in on the rest of the tickets booked.
NCAA women’s tournament automatic bids tracker
Conference
Winner
First tournament appearance since …
MAAC
Fairfield
2025
ASUN
Jacksonville
2016
Sun Belt
James Madison
2023
Big South
High Point
2025
Big 12
West Virginia
2025
Summit
South Dakota State
2025
A-10
Rhode Island
1996
SEC
Texas
2025
Big Ten
UCLA
2025
ACC
Duke
2025
SoCon
Samford
2012*
Ohio Valley
Western Illinois
2017
Editor’s note: Samford won the SoCon tournament in 2020 and secured an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament, which was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
More College Basketball from Sports Illustrated
Listen to SI’s college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.
Tim Capurso is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in November 2023, he wrote for RotoBaller and ClutchPoints, where he was the lead editor for MLB, college football and NFL coverage. A lifelong Yankees and Giants fan, Capurso grew up just outside New York City and now lives near Philadelphia. When he's not writing, he enjoys reading, exercising and spending time with his family, including his three-legged cat Willow, who, unfortunately, is an Eagles fan.Follow RunTMC1213