NCAA Women’s Tournament Automatic Bid Tracker: Fairfield Going Dancing After Third Straight MAAC Title

The Stags are March Madness-bound for a third straight year.
Tim Capurso|
Carly Thibault-DuDonis and the Fairfield Stags are going dancing once again.
Carly Thibault-DuDonis and the Fairfield Stags are going dancing once again. | Screengrab Twitter @Sam_Federman

Spring is in the air and that can only mean one thing.

March Madness is around the corner. But before the madness commences, teams need to be invited to the Big Dance. That’s where the conference tournaments come into play, where a total of 31 automatic bids to the NCAA tournament are up for grabs in both women’s and men’s college basketball. The action tipped off in the women’s tournaments with the Horizon League, and will take place all the way up to Selection Sunday on March 15. Here’s a look at the full schedule for the women’s conference tournaments.

A complete list of the 31 auto bids for the men’s tournament can be found here. As for the women’s conference tournament, every team that secures an auto bid will be tracked below.

The Fairfield women's basketball team punched its ticket to March Madness with a 51-44 win over Quinnipiac in the MAAC championship final on Monday. The Stags' two leading scorers, Kaety L'Amoraeux and Meghan Andersen, both struggled through off nights shooting. Instead, it was the likes of Jillian Huerter and Cyanne Coe who led the way for Fairfield with 16 and 15 points, respectively. It's the eighth NCAA tournament appearance for the program, four of which will have occurred in the last five years.

Check back here throughout conference tournament week to check in on the rest of the tickets booked.

NCAA women’s tournament automatic bids tracker

Conference

Winner

First tournament appearance since …

MAAC

Fairfield

2025

ASUN

Jacksonville

2016

Sun Belt

James Madison

2023

Big South

High Point

2025

Big 12

West Virginia

2025

Summit

South Dakota State

2025

A-10

Rhode Island

1996

SEC

Texas

2025

Big Ten

UCLA

2025

ACC

Duke

2025

SoCon

Samford

2012*

Ohio Valley

Western Illinois

2017

Editor’s note: Samford won the SoCon tournament in 2020 and secured an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament, which was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

