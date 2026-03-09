Big 12 Tournament Betting Odds Don’t Bode Well for Colorado

The 2026 Big 12 men’s basketball tournament is officially set. The Colorado Buffaloes will be the No. 11 seed and have a first round date with the No. 14 seeded Oklahoma State Cowboys on Tuesday, Mar. 10.

Here are the odds per DraftKings Sportsbook for each team to win the Big 12 tournament and secure the conference’s auto-bid to the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

Big 12 Tournament Betting Odds

Feb 25, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle reacts in the second half against the Kansas State Wildcats at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Arizona Wildcats +100

Houston Cougars +200

Iowa State Cyclones +700

Kansas Jayhawks +800

Texas Tech Red Raiders +1700

Cincinnati Bearcats +4500

TCU Horned Frogs +6000

BYU Cougars +10000

West Virginia Mountaineers +18000

UCF Knights +40000

Baylor Bears +50000

Colorado Buffaloes +50000

Arizona State Sun Devils +60000

Oklahoma State Cowboys +80000

Kansas State Wildcats +80000

Utah Utes +100000

Arizona Favored To Win Big 12 Tournament

Feb 28, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) celebrates during the first half of the game against the Kansas Jayhawks at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

It comes as no surprise to see Arizona as the favorites to win the Big 12 tournament at +100. The 29-2 Wildcats went 16-2 in Big 12 conference play, winning the outright Big 12 regular season title and earning the No. 1 seed in the Big 12 tournament.

Arizona has been one of the best teams in the entire country this season and is projected to be a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. They are led by freshmen forward Koa Peat (13.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists) and freshman guard Brayden Burries (16.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists.)

The Wildcats put a stamp on their regular season by beating Colorado on the road 89-79 over the weekend.

Arizona has a double-bye to the quarterfinals of the Big 2 tournament and will play either No. 8 seed UCF, No. 9 seed Cincinnati, or No. 16 seed Utah.

Colorado Buffaloes With Longshot Odds

Feb 14, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Isaiah Johnson (2) of the Colorado Buffaloes dribbles the ball during the second half against the BYU Cougars at the Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

Colorado is among the teams with the lowest odds to win the Big 12 tournament. Only four teams have lower odds than Colorado at +50000. The Buffs will get their tournament underway in the first round against No. 14 Oklahoma State, with the winner advancing to face No. 6 seed TCU.

If Colorado wants any chance of making the NCAA Tournament, they will have to win the conference tournament. The Buffs’ at-large hopes have been gone for weeks and it will all come down to an underdog run through the gauntlet that is the Big 12.

The Buffaloes finished the 2025-26 regular season with a record of 17-14 overall and 7-11 in Big 12 conference play. Colorado took advantage of what ended up being a fairly easy non-conference schedule, getting off to an 8-0 start. In the end, the Big 12 was just too much for them.

Colorado has been led this season by freshman guard Isaiah Johnson (17.0 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists). For Colorado to have even just a punchers chance of winning five games in five days against the likes of teams such as Arizona, Houston, Iowa State, and Kansas, Johnson has to be lights out and then some.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

SIGN UP FOR THE COLORADO BUFFALOES ON SI NEWSLETTER HERE!