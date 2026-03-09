Big 12 Tournament Betting Odds Don’t Bode Well for Colorado
The 2026 Big 12 men’s basketball tournament is officially set. The Colorado Buffaloes will be the No. 11 seed and have a first round date with the No. 14 seeded Oklahoma State Cowboys on Tuesday, Mar. 10.
Here are the odds per DraftKings Sportsbook for each team to win the Big 12 tournament and secure the conference’s auto-bid to the 2026 NCAA Tournament.
Big 12 Tournament Betting Odds
Arizona Wildcats +100
Houston Cougars +200
Iowa State Cyclones +700
Kansas Jayhawks +800
Texas Tech Red Raiders +1700
Cincinnati Bearcats +4500
TCU Horned Frogs +6000
BYU Cougars +10000
West Virginia Mountaineers +18000
UCF Knights +40000
Baylor Bears +50000
Colorado Buffaloes +50000
Arizona State Sun Devils +60000
Oklahoma State Cowboys +80000
Kansas State Wildcats +80000
Utah Utes +100000
Arizona Favored To Win Big 12 Tournament
It comes as no surprise to see Arizona as the favorites to win the Big 12 tournament at +100. The 29-2 Wildcats went 16-2 in Big 12 conference play, winning the outright Big 12 regular season title and earning the No. 1 seed in the Big 12 tournament.
Arizona has been one of the best teams in the entire country this season and is projected to be a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. They are led by freshmen forward Koa Peat (13.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists) and freshman guard Brayden Burries (16.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists.)
The Wildcats put a stamp on their regular season by beating Colorado on the road 89-79 over the weekend.
Arizona has a double-bye to the quarterfinals of the Big 2 tournament and will play either No. 8 seed UCF, No. 9 seed Cincinnati, or No. 16 seed Utah.
Colorado Buffaloes With Longshot Odds
Colorado is among the teams with the lowest odds to win the Big 12 tournament. Only four teams have lower odds than Colorado at +50000. The Buffs will get their tournament underway in the first round against No. 14 Oklahoma State, with the winner advancing to face No. 6 seed TCU.
If Colorado wants any chance of making the NCAA Tournament, they will have to win the conference tournament. The Buffs’ at-large hopes have been gone for weeks and it will all come down to an underdog run through the gauntlet that is the Big 12.
The Buffaloes finished the 2025-26 regular season with a record of 17-14 overall and 7-11 in Big 12 conference play. Colorado took advantage of what ended up being a fairly easy non-conference schedule, getting off to an 8-0 start. In the end, the Big 12 was just too much for them.
Colorado has been led this season by freshman guard Isaiah Johnson (17.0 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists). For Colorado to have even just a punchers chance of winning five games in five days against the likes of teams such as Arizona, Houston, Iowa State, and Kansas, Johnson has to be lights out and then some.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1