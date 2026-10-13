Colorado's Josiah Sanders Makes Major Addition to Skill Set Before the Season

The Colorado Buffaloes’ guard room will have a new look to its scoring options in 2026 after the departure of Isaiah Johnson. The all-time Colorado freshman scoring leader has left a sizeable gap to be filled, and the Buffs will have to get creative to do so.

However, one of his former teammates who elected to stay in Boulder will be contributing to that revamped offense. Guard Josiah Sanders believes that he has improved tremendously on offense during the offseason, and coach Tad Boyle backs up that notion.

How Josiah Sanders believes he improved during the offseason

Mar 3, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Josiah Sanders (5) goes up for a shot as Utah Utes forward James Okonkwo (32) defends during the first half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sanders has been working tirelessly during the offseason to improve on his shooting. He was one of Colorado’s most inefficient shooters in 2025, as he shot just 46.4 percent from the field during his freshman campaign. However, he believes he’s found his shot this offseason, and that it will lead to far more reliable scoring.

“I’ll definitely have more of a responsibility to score the ball this year,” said Sanders in an exclusive interview at 2026 Winter Sports Media Day. “I think I can get in the paint pretty easily. My shot has been feeling way better. So just being able to expand my game, I think everything’s going to open up from that, and getting on the boards, too. On the defensive end, I get the ball, and then coach Boyle talks a lot about not having to outlet it. So I can just get it and go.”

Something Josiah Sanders hopes to carry over from last season

Feb 1, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Josiah Sanders (5) grabs a rebound in the second half against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His defensive contributions are largely built around his strong rebounding abilities, and they show up on offense as well. Despite Sanders anticipating more involvement in scoring the ball this season, he remains committed to the rebounding tendencies that carved out his first role with the team a year ago.

“Offensive rebounding, too,” Sanders said. “Just getting in there, getting our team extra possessions. Last year, I did a lot of the dirty work. So if I’m able to carry that dirty work into a bigger guard role this year, I think it will come together well…Last year, that was more of my role…I think this year, I can do that on top of the other things I can provide. Like getting in the paint and producing, whether that’s for myself or for my teammates.”

Where Tad Boyle has seen Josiah Sanders improve

Mar 7, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle reacts in the first half against the Arizona Wildcats at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Boyle backs up Sanders’ self-evaluation as well. He’s taken notice of Sanders’ improvement in the paint. And although he’s not getting overly excited about the progress he’s made on his jump shot yet, he agrees that Sanders will be more effective with the ball in his hands down low than he was last season.

“Where Josiah has really developed, in my opinion, is getting the ball in the lane and playing off two feet,” Boyle said. “...When he got here, he was driving into the lane and leaving his feet, really putting himself and the ball in jeopardy. And the turnover numbers showed it. He’s done a much better job of that this offseason. That’s the one thing I love about Josiah: he wants to be great. He’s really coachable and he’s understanding the game now.”

As one of five returning players for this Buffs squad, Sanders will look to take on a leadership role as well. One of the easiest ways to do that, despite how young he still is, will be to play efficient basketball and live up to the expectations that have now been set for his new role.

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