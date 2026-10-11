College Football Week 7 Opening Odds for Every Top-25 Game (Ohio State Favored at Indiana; ND, Texas Favored)

A crazy week of upsets in Week 6 of the college football season shifted the odds to win the national title , and the AP Poll has also seen a major shakeup.

Oregon, LSU, Florida, Pitt and Texas were all upset in Week 6, leading to a new No. 1 (the Georgia Bulldogs) in the country. There’s a chance the odds could move even more heading into Week 7, with several ranked teams facing off.

Week 7 of the season features a few games that stand out above the rest, including the Ohio State Buckeyes taking on the Indiana Hoosiers in a rematch of last season’s Big Ten title game.

Plus, Notre Dame and BYU square off in a battle between top-10 teams after both squads won in Week 6.

Ohio State, Notre Dame and Georgia are all inside 5/1 to win the College Football Playoff, but if this season has taught us anything, it’s that nobody is safe to make the playoffs. The SEC and Big Ten have seen a bunch of upsets, and there are some big tests ahead for Big 12 teams this week, starting with the BYU Cougars.

If you're looking to bet on college football this week, the opening odds are extremely helpful to track line movement, and potentially allow bettors to get a better number than expected early in the week.

Here’s a look at the opening odds for every top-25 college football game in Week 7.

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 5 Indiana Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Ohio State -4 (-110)

Total: 50.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Florida vs. No. 7 Texas Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Texas -10 (-110)

Total: 52.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

No. 16 Mississippi State vs. No. 22 LSU Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: LSU -10.5 (-110)

Total: 59.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Virginia vs. No. 24 SMU Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: SMU -8.5 (-110)

Total: 54.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

No. 25 Northwestern vs. Michigan State Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Northwestern -9.5 (-115)

Total: 47.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Auburn vs. No. 1 Georgia Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Georgia -18.5 (-110)

Total: 50.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

No. 6 Alabama vs. No. 14 Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Alabama -7 (-108)

Total: 55.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

No. 13 Missouri vs. No. 9 Ole Miss Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Ole Miss -6 (-110)

Total: 60.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Arizona State vs. No. 10 Texas Tech Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Texas Tech -13.5 (-120)

Total: 48.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Florida State vs. No. 3 Miami Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Miami -21 (-110)

Total: 56.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

No. 2 Notre Dame vs. No. 8 BYU Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Notre Dame -11.5 (-108)

Total: 47.5 (Over -118/Under -102)

Wisconsin vs. No. 12 UCLA Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: UCLA -3 (-110)

Total: 46.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

No. 15 Kentucky vs. Oklahoma Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Oklahoma -6.5 (-108)

Total: 43.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

No. 18 Oklahoma State vs. No. 20 Houston Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Houston -4.5 (-102)

Total: 59.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

No. 11 Utah vs. Colorado Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Utah -16.5 (-118)

Total: 49.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

No. 11 Wake Forest vs. California Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Wake Forest -9.5 (-110)

Total: 54.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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