Josiah Sanders Highlights Biggest Differences in Colorado Buffaloes Experience

Colorado Buffaloes guard Josiah Sanders has expectations swirling around him going into the 2026 season. One such expectation is for him to emerge as a leader, despite the fact that he is a rising sophomore himself.

But he’s handled these expectations well during summer workouts, with coaches entrusting him as a leader in the weight room. He’s been leaning on the comfort of having a year of experience under his belt and is using it to help Colorado avoid some of its pitfalls from the 2025 season.

Josiah Sanders reveals what hurt Colorado Buffaloes in 2025

Feb 11, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Josiah Sanders (5) reacts to a foul call in the first half of the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sanders felt that his game was limited by his lack of experience as a freshman. He revealed that it contributed to hesitancy in how he played and that his production suffered as a result. Sanders then revealed that the lack of experience and leadership was holding back the entirety of the Buffaloes’ talented freshman class.

“I feel like [experience] is going to do a lot,” Sanders said. “That was one thing that we were missing last year. I feel like we had a really talented roster, but we just didn’t really have experience. That was all of our first times seeing what conference play was like, seeing what these teams were like and seeing what these coverages were like at such a high level.”

How Josiah Sanders’s experience has helped him in 2026

Feb 7, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Josiah Sanders (5) celebrates defeating the Arizona State Sun Devils at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, Sanders has made it his mission to ensure that Colorado’s large incoming freshman class isn’t held back by the same issues. He’s leaning on his experience, which, though minimal, has been a game changer for his confidence.

“So for me, I already feel a difference,” Sanders said. “In terms of the practices that we’ve had, I feel way more comfortable. When I walk in, I’m trying to lead other people on what to do. It frees me up too, because I’m not just worried about myself; I’m worried about the team. I’ve always tried to lead other people because I feel like I’m more of a natural leader, so to be able to step into that has been big for me.”

Sanders and the rest of Colorado’s players have been using their time very intentionally during summer workouts, as they have a shared mindset around them that will help them achieve their season goals.

The Colorado Buffaloes’ mentality in summer workouts

Mar 18, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; North Dakota State Bison forward Noah Feddersen (34) speaks to the media before a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Buffaloes transfer forward Noah Feddersen laid out that mindset in an exclusive interview.

“The biggest thing is that you don’t get [to March Madness] at the end of the season; you get there right now,” Feddersen said. “[You get there] by working hard in the summer and then having a solid season through and through, game by game. You don’t get there in the last week of the season; you’ve got to work every day, every week, every month, keeping your head down until you lift it up in March and see the results.”

The Buffaloes have set March Madness goals for themselves despite a tumultuous offseason. With Feddersen being the only player on the roster who has experience on that stage, he’s been instilling that necessary mindset into his teammates.

Sanders certainly seems to have taken that advice to heart with the way he’s been treating summer workouts. The comfortability he’s built has allowed him to focus on honing his craft while elevating the freshman class as well. If he can have the effect on them that he hopes, the Buffs will stand a much better chance of achieving their lofty goals.

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