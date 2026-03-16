Three Players Who Will Decide the Colorado Buffaloes' March Madness Fate

The Colorado Buffaloes are built to prove people wrong.

They're back in the NCAA Tournament, slated as a No. 10 seed against No. 7-seeded Illinois in the first round. While it was just a one-year hiatus and uncertain until the end, coach JR Payne's squad is as balanced, athletic and equipped for March Madness as it has been in a while.

Mar 6, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach JR Payne reacts to a play against the Baylor Bears during the first half at T-Mobile Center. | Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

The Buffs were turbulent at times, incorporating 10 newcomers while continuing to settle into the Big 12. But they rose when the lights were brightest, winning four games against ranked opponents and securing a spot in the dance at the Big 12 tournament.

Colorado doesn't have a star — the norm under Payne — but rather a connected unit that scratches and claws. Offense has been spotty, but defense and rebounding were pillars of the Buffaloes' path to March.

But to get through it, likely to include playing the nation's No. 6 team in Vanderbilt on its home court, several players must rise above Payne's team-first ethos.

Desiree Wooten, Guard

Mar 7, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Desiree Wooten (3) edges around West Virginia Mountaineers guard Jordan Harrison (10) during the first half at T-Mobile Center. | Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

After transferring in from North Texas, Wooten has been a tremendous two-way addition for the Buffaloes. She's a fearless shot creator and rugged defender, earning an All-Big 12 honorable mention as a junior.

Colorado's leading scorer this season (13.3 points per game) has a picturesque tournament hero's play style. Wooten averages 15.9 points against top-25 opponents this season, and in ranked wins, it jumps to 20.

While mostly off the bench, Wooten's skills should help the Buffs navigate through rough patches. She's their most reliable 3-point shooter (35.7 percent) and gifted off the dribble, often bailing out clunky possessions. Expect her confidence in big games to continue.

Anaëlle Dutat, Forward

Mar 7, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Anaëlle Dutat (15) attempts a shot against West Virginia guard Gia Cooke (3) during the first half at T-Mobile Center. | Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

Dutat isn't just Colorado's most impactful newcomer; she's arguably the team's most important player. The Rhode Island transfer set a program record for offensive rebounds this season and finished tied for second in the Big 12 with 8.1 boards per game.

But when she struggles, she disappears. The senior's offensive game is limited, often relying on backdoor cuts and putbacks. She's poised and durable, but defenses found ways to limit her output.

The Buffaloes have gotten creative to involve Dutat, but they still need her to step up to make a run in the dance. What she does well earns more minutes than any other Buff, so she can't shy away from the limelight.

Jade Masogayo, Forward

Mar 7, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Jade Masogayo (14) looks to pass the ball against the West Virginia Mountaineers during the first half at T-Mobile Center. | Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

Most viewed Masogayo as the straw that would stir Colorado's drink as a senior, but this season has felt incomplete. She earned All-Big 12 Second Team honors after impressive play during the Buffs' late January-mid February hot streak, but had a disappointing Big 12 tournament.

Masogayo is averaging just 6.4 points in her last seven appearances, which include two chances at game-winning shots that ended in her turning the ball over. Payne trusts her late in contests, especially after her and-one basket upset No. 14 TCU, but it goes awry more often than not.

If Masogayo can reach the gear she reached in February and deliver her usual tasks, the Buffs can reach the second weekend. If not, their season, along with her college career, could end in more regret.

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