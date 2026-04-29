NCAA Tournament Expansion Impacting Colorado Buffaloes

Heading into the college basketball offseason, ESPN insider Pete Thamel reported there is significant traction on expanding the NCAA Tournament field from 68 teams to 76 teams in the men’s and women’s brackets.

With this change, there is one big question to answer: how does the NCAA Tournament expansion impact both Colorado Buffaloes programs?

Feb 14, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle as seen during the first half against the BYU Cougars at the Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

Men’s Basketball

Following the 2025 season, Colorado coach Tad Boyle once again missed the NCAA Tournament and has a lot of pressure with next season looming.

With the expansion of the tournament, Boyle now has even more pressure to put the Buffaloes in a position to qualify with the additional slots. However, with lots of transfer portal activity, Boyle does have a lot of work to do if he wants Colorado to play deep into March.

In the transfer portal, Colorado has lost a majority of the roster in forwards Bangot Dak, Sebastian Rancik, and Alon Michaeli as well as centers Elijah Malone, Fawaz Ifaola, and Leonardo Van Elswyk from the front court. In the backcourt, guards Isaiah Johnson, Felix Kossaras, Andrew Crawford, and Jon Mani have also left through the portal.

As far as additions from the portal, the Buffaloes have been able to add forwards Justin Neely from UNC Greensboro, Noah Feddersen, who transfers from North Dakota State, and Charlotte transfer David Gomez. The Buffaloes have also signed a few international players, including Australian forward Goc Malual and Australian guard Alex Dickeson.

While the transfer portal has been very active, Boyle has been able to retain significant pieces of Colorado’s talent in the backcourt with guards Barrinton Hargress, Josiah Sanders, Ian Inman, and Jalin Holland announcing their return for 2026. Colorado has also retained forward Nick Randall, who is the only returning forward from the 2025 roster.

With the added pressure of the tournament expansion, this offseason is a critical one for Boyle and the Buffaloes to solve their frontcourt vacancies and have enough talent in the backcourt to counteract the scoring losses in the backcourt.

So far, it seems that Boyle has done a solid job, but there is no doubt that there will be lots of attention on Colorado throughout next season to see where they stand as March approaches.

Mar 7, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Jr. Payne watches the run of play against the West Virginia Mountaineers during the first half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images | Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

Women’s Basketball

For the Buffaloes coach JR Payne, the expansion of the tournament is an interesting dynamic after making the tournament four out of the last five seasons. This could allow Colorado to be seeded higher in future tournaments and potentially make one of the deeper runs they have had under Payne.

After a first-round exit in the NCAA Tournament against Illinois, Payne is hoping to improve on the 2025 season and find a way to make it into the second weekend of the tournament. With significant roster changes, Payne and the Buffaloes may have a great opportunity to do just that.

In the transfer portal, the Buffaloes have had some significant departures, with forward Tabitha Betson, guards Desiree Wooten, Erianna Gooden, and Isa Hamalainen, in addition to center JoJo Nworie, who decided to leave Colorado for the 2026 season.

However, Colorado has been able to add former Boston forward Anete Adler, forward Kira Reynolds who transfers from UT Arlington, guard Brooke Walker who transfers from Utah, former Kansas State guard Aniya’ Foy, and guard Mecailin Marshall who transfers from Tulane.

As far as returners go, Colorado was able to bring back guards Zyanna Walker, Kennedy Sanders, and Maeve McErlane. In the frontcourt, the Buffaloes also brought back forwards Logyn Greer and Claire O’Connor in addition to centers Jade Crook and Sophie Zadel.

Early in the offseason, it appears that Payne has done a great job of retaining most of the roster and bringing in recruits from the transfer portal to strengthen both the backcourt and the frontcourt.

An expanded tournament field could provide even more intense competition for reaching higher seeds all across women’s college basketball, but with the continuity and influx of new talent, Payne and the Buffaloes should be in a good position for 2026.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.