Early Look at Colorado Women's Basketball NCAA Tournament Projection

Following a great season from the Colorado Buffaloes and coach JR Payne, they are hoping to have an even better showing next season.

This offseason has been full of additions and losses for the entirety of women’s basketball after the team's early exit in March Madness. Still, Colorado specifically seems to have done a great job in creating what they hope to be a roster that can compete with the top of the Big 12 and on the national stage in March.

Mar 7, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Jr. Payne watches the run of play against the West Virginia Mountaineers during the first half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images | Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

Early NCAA Tournament Projection

While it is very early in the process, one of the more interesting things to look at is where teams stand after a significant amount of the transfer portal movement has taken place.

In his early NCAA tournament projection, women's college basketball bracketologist Charlie Creme predicts Colorado will finish as a No. 8 seed. This would mean a slight improvement for the Buffaloes from a season ago, as they finished as a No. 10 seed and lost in the first round to No. 7-seeded Illinois.

If Payne and Colorado do have the goal of winning a national championship, improving every offseason is critical, and that appears to be exactly what they have been able to do heading into the 2026 season.

Dec 17, 2025; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Tulane guard Mecailin Marshall (8) grabs a loose ball in front of Alabama guard Jessica Timmons (23) at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Key Transfer Portal Additions

This offseason, there have been several departures in the transport portal, including forward Tabitha Betson and guard Desiree Wooten, in addition to forwards Anaëlle Dutat and Jade Masogayo leaving the program for graduation.

With these departures in mind, Payne went into the transfer portal and found a few players who can make a significant impact for the Buffaloes next season.

Three of the more notable additions for Colorado include forward Anete Adler, forward Kira Reynolds, and guard Mecailin Marshall. All three of these players have an opportunity to be key contributors in Boulder next season.

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Jr. Payne yells out during the second round game of the Big 12 Tournament inside T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday, March 5, 2026. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Adler transferred from Boston University, where she had a solid performance in 2025. In her 2025 campaign, Adler recorded 15.4 points, six rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game. As a presence on the interior, Adler brings several years of experience and someone that Colorado can rely upon against opposing frontcourts.

Reynolds was also a solid addition as she recorded 13 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks per game in her freshman season with UT Arlington. Reynolds' ability to be a contributor on both ends of the floor could be very valuable for Colorado to create one of the deepest frontcourts in the Big 12.

In the back court, the addition of Marshall could also be a great thing for the Buffaloes. In her freshman season with Tulane, Marshall totaled 10.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, and one assist per game. Adding depth to the back court is never a bad idea, and with someone like Marshall, who is a younger player, she could be a major piece for Colorado, whether she starts or comes off the bench.

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Jr. Payne yells out during the second round game of the Big 12 Tournament inside T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday, March 5, 2026. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Colorado Buffaloes' 2026 Outlook

The additions of Adler, Reynolds, and Marshall should be great for Colorado, compounded by the return of several key players.

The players who returned in the backcourt for Colorado heading into 2026 are guards Zyanna Walker, Kennedy Sanders, and Maeve McErlane. In the front court, the Buffaloes were also able to return forwards Logyn Greer and Claire O’Connor, as well as centers Jade Crook and Sophie Zadel.

In the current era of the transfer portal and NIL, being able to return this many players is a bonus for Payne and the Buffaloes. With this many players returning, Colorado should have a significant amount of continuity and a clear understanding of who the leaders on this team are.

As Colorado heads into next season, it seems they have done a tremendous job at adding more depth and contributors to the roster, which should help them to not only be a competitor near the top of the Big 12 but also make a deeper run in the NCAA Tournament.

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