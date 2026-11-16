Three Key Takeaways From Colorado's Loss to Providence

The Colorado Buffaloes’ loss to the Providence Friars on Saturday was another tale of self-inflicted wounds leading to a crushing loss. The Buffaloes struggled with fouls and poor offensive execution, leading to a defeat that evened the two teams’ all-time series at one game apiece.

Colorado returns home on Wednesday to take on the Portland Pilots, hoping to get back over .500. Here are the three takeaways the Buffs need to have from their loss to Providence in order to respond well against Portland.

Slow down the offense

Nov 14, 2026; Providence, RI, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Barrington Hargress (24) drives the ball to the basket against Providence Friars guard Malik Mack (24) during the second half of the game at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The reason for Colorado’s offensive inefficiency for most of the game was the offense playing wild and out of control. Especially off of offensive rebounds, the Buffaloes would force a shot up quickly rather than working the ball to the perimeter and allowing themselves time to reset.

They worked out of that habit over time, but it was too little, too late. It was the main contributing factor to their turnover numbers, as they coughed the ball up 22 times to the Friars’ 13.

Had Colorado been able to control the ball, it would’ve gotten more shots off despite a slower offensive pace. But because it was too eager to force shots off offensive boards, it took 11 fewer shots than the Friars.

More consistency from scoring threats

Nov 14, 2026; Providence, RI, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Ian Inman (0) shoots the ball over Providence Friars guard Malik Mack (24) during the second half of the game at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But something else that would’ve helped Colorado on the offensive side was if their go-to offensive weapons took higher-percentage shots. The Buffaloes only received double-digit scoring from guards Barrington Hargress and Jalin Holland, with the latter of the two coming off the bench. As for Hargress, he had to take 15 shots to reach that mark, so it wasn’t even the most efficient day for Colorado’s leading scorer.

But the likes of Justin Neely, Ian Inman and Alex Dickeson were players Colorado was relying on offensively coming into the season. That trio converted on just four of their 17 combined shot attempts against Providence, which played a big role in their lack of offensive success.

If Colorado wants to find more sustained success on offense, especially in Big 12 play, those players, in addition to Hargress and Holland, will need to take better looks and produce far more efficient shooting percentages moving forward.

Justin Neely needs to be more involved

Nov 14, 2026; Providence, RI, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Justin Neely (12) drives the ball to the basket against Providence Friars forward Jacob Bannarbie (10) during the second half of the game at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In particular, Neely needs a much bigger role. He was everything for the UNC Greensboro Spartans last season, leading them in points (17.9), rebounds (11.5), assists (2.4 and steals (0.9) per game last season, and Colorado hoped it could get even a glimpse of that well-roundedness this season.

However, Neely has become a rotational piece for Colorado through four games. He came off the bench against Providence and averages just 6.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, two assists and 0.8 steals per game this year, while shooting just 40 percent from the field.

Neely was more involved on the glass against the Friars, grabbing six rebounds, but Colorado needs him to be at least a double-digit scorer or rebounder moving forward to get the most out of his skill set.

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