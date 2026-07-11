Justin Neely Pulls Back the Curtain on Tad Boyle, Colorado’s Recruitment

The Colorado Buffaloes’ biggest addition in the transfer portal during the offseason was arguably that of former UNC Greensboro Spartans forward Justin Neely. He was the nation’s second-leading rebounder in 2025, only trailing first-round NBA Draft pick Hannes Steinbach of the Washington Huskies.

While Neely’s production would suggest that he’d have a number of options in the transfer portal, he shut down his recruiting process after his first visit. That visit, of course, was to Boulder, meaning that Boyle and company had to have delivered quite the hard sell. In an exclusive interview with Colorado Buffaloes on SI, Neely revealed what sold him on Colorado and made his transfer portal process so quick.

Justin Neely breaks down his visit with Tad Boyle and the Colorado Buffaloes

Dec 10, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Albany Great Danes forward Justin Neely (12) drives the ball past Syracuse Orange center Eddie Lampkin Jr. (44) in the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Neely revealed that his meetings with Boyle and Colorado’s coaching staff, in addition to the beautiful scenery of Boulder, were what sold him on the program so quickly.

“The staff couldn’t have been better for me,” Neely said. “This was the only visit I went on. I came out here, I saw the mountains, those were beautiful, and I had a really good couple of meetings with the coaches. They laid out what the plan was going to be for me and how I could impact the team, and it just made sense.”

Neely’s lack of other visits likely has nothing to do with the interest of other teams, as he’s an experienced player who led the Spartans in nearly every statistical category last season. That speaks volumes to what must have been said in those meetings, as Neely committed just a day after his visit.

Why Tad Boyle and the Colorado Buffaloes are perfect for Justin Neely

Jan 21, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle in the second half against the Brigham Young Cougars at CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

His eagerness to join Boyle’s program makes sense, though, as the staff and brand of basketball that the Buffs play seem to be perfect for his playstyle. Boyle has been known as a hard-nosed, old-school coach who prides himself on rebounding and defense. According to fellow Colorado forward Noah Feddersen, he’s already been more demanding of his new group in those areas.

“He’s definitely been big on that, even more lately. We’ve been talking more about defense and rebounding,” Feddersen said. “He’s been getting on us lately, which is good; we need that. It’s nice to hear his voice pushing us. That makes us all want to get better, so it’s been really good.”

Justin Neely’s season outlook

Dec 1, 2021; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Albany Great Danes forward Justin Neely (12) drives to the basket against Kansas State Wildcats forward Davion Bradford (21) during the second half at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Neely should have every opportunity to play his style of basketball with the Buffs. The mass exodus they saw in the transfer portal during the offseason has cleared the way for him in the frontcourt.

Neely will more than likely be looked to as Colorado’s go-to rebounder in most lineups, but he’ll also likely be asked to contribute significantly on offense. He averaged 17.9 points per game in 2025, which led the Spartans and was good for fifth-best in the SoCon.

Neely’s opportunities to succeed will be abundant in the coming campaign, and as long as he can stay healthy and adjust well to the Power Four level, his season outlook is certainly a positive one.

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