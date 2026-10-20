Colorado's Top Three Performers From Mile High Hoops Classic vs. North Texas

The Colorado Buffaloes opened up their 2026 college basketball season with a 67-64 win over the North Texas Mean Green in the Mile High Hoops Classic exhibition. The game was played at the Auraria Events Center, typically the home of the Metro State Roadrunners, in Denver, Colorado.

The closely contested matchup saw several Buffs players tip off their seasons with strong performances. Here’s a look at the top three Colorado players from Sunday’s scrimmage and how it impacts their season outlook.

1. Guard Alex Dickeson

Mar 7, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle reacts in the first half against the Arizona Wildcats at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dickeson stole the show on Sunday, contributing in every aspect of the game. He was regarded as a terrific passer during the offseason, but fans were unsure what his game would look like beyond that. He proved his versatility in this game, racking up 15 points on 5-of-8 shooting and a 3-for-4 day from the free-throw line, as well as four rebounds, an assist, a block and two steals.

“I thought he was good, especially for an 18-year-old freshman playing in a different country and a different set of rules,” said Colorado coach Tad Boyle postgame. “FIBA rules, which he’s grown up playing, are totally different from NCAA rules. But Alex is a smart player, he’s a tough player, his teammates love playing with him, he’s effective, he’s mature beyond his years…He’s going to be an important part of this team this year.”

2. Forward Justin Neely

Dec 1, 2021; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Albany Great Danes forward Justin Neely (12) is guarded by Kansas State Wildcats guard Selton Miguel (3) during the second half at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Although Neely got off to a slow start against North Texas, he quickly caught fire. After a 2025 season in which he led the UNC Greensboro Spartans in nearly every statistical category, he was expected to be a versatile contributor at Colorado as well. He lived up to those expectations as he flirted with a triple-double in his Buffs debut.

He tallied eight points, nine rebounds, six assists, one block and a steal, and likely would’ve added to that had he not exited the game early with a minor knee injury in the second half.

“I feel like as the game went on, Justin got better,” Boyle said. “...But Justin’s going to be a matchup problem. Now, he’s got to handle double-teams better…you’ve got two guys on you, someone’s open, make the play. He’s willing to do that; he just didn’t do a great job of it today. But he did lead us in assists. Justin’s a willing passer, and this is a step up for him too, but he’s going to be better as he goes; there’s no doubt about that.”

3. Guard Ian Inman

Feb 11, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Ian Inman (0) walks up court in the second half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Inman was someone who Boyle challenged to diversify his game during the offseason, and if this game was any evidence, he certainly did that. Inman was a far more mature player in this opening game, and although time will tell, fans can likely expect a large uptick in his consistency.

Inman was the only Buffs player to be on the court for over 20 minutes without recording a turnover. He recorded 11 points on a 3-of-7 shooting day, hitting only one shot from beyond the arc. That is actually a good sign for Inman, as it shows how he was attacking the rim more in this game than he did last season, when he relied almost exclusively on his 3-point shot.

In addition, Inman grabbed two rebounds and dished out a pair of assists while playing sound defense. Not a bad night by any means, especially considering that he came off the bench.

He finished with 30 minutes of playing time and put together the strongest performance of the Buffs’ returners in the season opener.

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