Colorado men's basketball lands NAIA Player of the Year Elijah Malone
Deion Sanders isn’t the only Colorado coach making noise via the transfer portal. Tad Boyle and the Colorado men’s basketball team received a commitment from former Grace College big man Elijah Malone on Monday.
The 6-foot-10 center averaged 17.3 points and 8.3 rebounds per game to lead the Lancers to a 34-2 record and berth in the NAIA Fab Four last season. Malone was first player from Grace College to receive the NAIA National Player of the Year award. He was also awarded the Clarence “Bevo” Francis Award this past season, presented annually to the best player among small college basketball divisions.
A product out of LaGrange, Ind., Malone started 117 games in four years at Grace College. During his time with the Lancers, he compiled 1,953 points, 1,017 rebounds and the school records in blocks (308) and field goal percentage (65.3%). Malone reportedly visited Indiana, Notre Dame, and Boise State, before landing at Colorado. He’ll have one year of eligibility remaining with the Buffaloes.
Malone is the third transfer player to commit to Colorado this month joining forwards Trevor Baskin (Colorado Mesa) and Andrej Jakimovski (Washington State). The Buffaloes lost a total of four players to the portal – centers Eddie Lampkin Jr. and Joe Hurlburt and guards J’Vonne Hadley and Luke O’Brien.