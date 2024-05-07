Danny Manning to join Colorado Buffaloes staff as an assistant
Danny Manning and Tad Boyle played together for one season at Kansas. Now the pair
will be teaming up once again. On Tuesday, the Colorado Buffaloes announced that
Manning will be joining Boyle’s staff as an assistant to replace the departed Rick Ray.
“I’m very excited to join coach Boyle’s staff,” Manning said in a release. “This staff has
been together for quite some time and has had quite a bit of success, so I want to come
in and be a sponge; learn from them, the things they’ve been doing to be successful and
just try and add little nuggets that I can along the way in terms of my experience as a
player and a coach.”
After leading the Jayhawks to a National Championship his senior year, Manning was the
No. 1 overall pick in the 1988 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Clippers. A two-time All-Star
and the 1998 NBA Sixth Man of the Year, Manning averaged 14.0 points and 5.2
rebounds per game over his 15-year NBA career. Following his retirement in 2003, he
took an assistant role at Kansas under Bill Self’s staff.
In 2012, after six seasons as an assistant in Lawrence, Manning accepted a role to
become Tulsa’s head coach. Two years later, he became the head coach at Wake
Forest. In nine seasons as a head coach with Tulsa, Wake Forest and Maryland,
Manning compiled a 126-154 record and made the NCAA Tournament twice. The past
two seasons, he was an associate head coach at Louisville under Kenny Payne.
"Going to help us on a lot of different levels," Boyle said in the release. "Danny
brings the ability to connect with young people, being able to mentor them and let them
know what they need to do to get better but also what they need to do to achieve their
ultimate goal, which is to be a professional basketball player, which a lot of our players
aspire to be. His ability to recruit and connect with families is there as well."
Manning and Boyle were teammates at Kansas during the 1984-85 season, when
Manning was a freshman and Boyle was a senior. Per the release, Manning will officially
begin his duties with the Buffaloes on June 1.