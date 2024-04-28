Three former Colorado players sign UDFA deals
The 2024 NFL Draft concluded without any of Coach Prime's player being selected. However, three of them initially signed by team as free agents.
Former Colorado wide receiver Xavier Weaver inked a undrafted free agent deal with the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday. The Buffs top target got a contract that includes $255,000 in guaranteed money, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
The South Florida transfer had 68 receptions for 908 yards and four touchdowns last season. Weaver will be entering a stack receiver room for the Cardinals, along with former Ohio State standout Marvin Harrison Jr, who was the top wideout in the nation. Just two additional targets for Kyler Murray and the Arizona offense.
Former Colorado linebacker Derrick McLendon also signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Carolina Panthers. The 6-foot-4, 250-pound linebacker came to Boulder from Florida State and made improvements. He left with 17 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 2023.
Another transfer inked a deal with Leonard Payne Jr. going to the Miami Dolphins. The 6-foot-3, 300-pound defensive lineman started his career at Fresno State before a final year with the Buffs.
