Colorado snags former four-star JUCO transfer Chris Morris
Deion Sanders and the Buffs managed to get another high-quality offensive lineman from the transfer portal on Monday. Chris Morris announced the next stop in his football journey and made it official via social media.
The former four-star recruit in the 2020 class was at East Mississippi Community College by way of Memphis. Morris started out at Texas A&M before the surge of the Covid pandemic and eventually drifted into the transfer portal. He found his road back by committing to Colorado and a fresh start on the horizon under new offensive line coach Phil Loadholt.
The 6-foot-4, 295-pound offensive lineman who grew up in Memphis took offers from every top SEC program, including Tennessee and Georgia during his initial recruitment. Morris was at Freedom Prep (Tennessee) before his senior year and played at the PURE Youth Athletics Alliance under Melvin Cole. He was the consensus top player in Arkansas coming out of high school.
Morris hopes to have his own "Blind Side" story to tell one day. He escaped homelessness in one of the worst places in America to be at CU. "It was one point where I was like dead broke in shelters, he told Memphis' Fox 13 in January 2021. "Walking around with no shoes on. Some days you didn’t eat. Some days you had to go take something to eat.”
Morris comes to Colorado with two years of eligibility remaining on the books.