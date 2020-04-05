Podcast: Who is on the CU Basketball Mount Rushmore?

In the most recent podcast with Chase Howell and Adam Chalifoux, they discussed a variety of topics and picked their four guys for the CU men's basketball Mount Rushmore. Or better known as Mount Buffsmore.

Cliff Meely

Meely is one of the most accomplished men's basketball players to ever don the black and gold.

After one year of junior college, Meely transferred to Colorado and dominated the Big 8.

He is Colorado's all-time leading scorer with 1,940 points. He also holds the record for points per game and rebounds per game (12.1).

He was twice the Big 8 player of the year and led CU to a sweet 16 tournament appearance.

Meely was first-team All-Big 8 all three seasons with the Buffaloes.

Sox Walseth

The court at the CU Events Center is named Sox Walseth court for a reason. Walseth is one of the most accomplished coaches to coach at CU and his loyalty is one of the main reasons he's on this list.

He played at Colorado from 1945-48. He coached the freshman team from 1948-53. Walseth got the men's head coaching job in 1956 and coached for 20 years until 1976. He was four times the Big 8 coach of the year. His team won the Big 8 three times.

Walseth had three sweet 16 appearances and two elite eight appearances.

He came back to coach the women's team for years after being relieved of his duties and led them to a 77-21 record.

Spencer Dinwiddie

There might be more accomplished players to play for CU but you would be hard-pressed to find a better ambassador for the community.

Dinwiddie had an immediate impact on Colorado basketball. As a freshman, he helped them to their first NCAA tournament berth In almost 10 years. And he led the team to another one the next year.

His best team, however, was his junior season. And a knee injury at Washington put him out for the season and ruined CU's hopes for a deep tournament run.

They were 14-2 with a win over Kansas when the injury happened.

Chauncey Billups

This man needs no introduction. He is Mr. Colorado basketball.

He was a McDonald's All-American and chose to stay in his home state despite offers from Kansas, Georgia Tech and others.

Billups averaged 18.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game in his two seasons at CU.

He was named to the All-Big 12 Conference first-team. He was a consensus second-team All-American. He was a first-team All-American according to the Basketball Times.

Billups carried them to the NCAA Tournament in 1997 winning a first-round game.

Listen to the full podcast here.