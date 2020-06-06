Spencer Dinwiddie discusses the athlete's role in social justice

Spencer Dinwiddie joined the Maybe I’m Crazy podcast with Fox Sports’ Joy Taylor this week to discuss the reaction to George Floyd’s death and racial justice as a whole.

The Mayor is a critical thinker and his perspective is something that can help a lot of people through this time.

The first question was whether or not players have an obligation to speak out during this time. This is a very controversial topic and there are a wide range of opinions on this matter. Dinwiddie believes when you have the platform, you should use it.

“I do,” Dinwiddie said. “I think it’s going to be a little bit cheesy because it’s the spiderman quote right, ‘With great power comes great responsibility.’ But you owe it to your people, if you do have a platform and a voice, to help out in any way that you can.”

The Brooklyn Nets guard has an opinion about just about everything and that’s one of the things that people love about him. So it’s no surprise he thinks athletes should voice their opinions.

There are some people that believe just because professional athletes are affluent and most of them don’t live in the same areas as they grow up that their opinion shouldn’t matter as much as it once did. Dinwiddie completely rejected that sentiment.

“Making money doesn’t erase my entire upbringing,” Dinwiddie said.

The forever Buff also brought some solutions to the show and has some ideas for how to make change in your own community.

“From what I’ve seen from America, America only seems to want to respond to two things violence and money,” Dinwiddie said.

There has been some violence over the last week, understandably so, and that has led to some positive outcomes. But Dinwiddie says you can’t do that forever.

“Violence in this scenario, obviously, can do some good things in the short term but long term, I don’t think it is an effective solution just because if they were, in the most extreme scenario, to institute martial law, they can roll tanks down the street,” Dinwiddie said. “We may have pistols and rifles but we’re not messing with tanks.”

Money is how you win the battle in the long-term, Dinwiddie believes. You have to show your worth and that’ll make people start to notice.

“So that brings us to money. Support black business, recycle black dollars in the community. Geographical relocation, don’t be afraid to move back to black communities,” Dinwiddie said. “I know we all (referring to professional athletes) tend to like moving to the suburbs and we tend to reach a certain point of affluence but those are the types of things it would take. It would take us using our economic GDP and recycle it through the communities and forcing them to listen to us. Because at the end of the day, if you hurt their pockets, hurt their big business and hurt American’s pockets, they will listen for sure.”

Dinwiddie wants to see more money being invested in black communities and if that means moving back into those communities then that is what it takes.

Watch the full interview from the podcast below.