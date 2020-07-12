BuffsCountry
Wesley Gordon inks deal in France's top division

Chase Howell

Forever Buff Wesley Gordon has signed with ESSM Le Portel of the French basketball league otherwise known as the LCB or Jeep Élite.

The LCB is the top league in France and consists of 18 teams and is part of the FIBA Europe confederation.

Gordon will be playing his first season in France as he spent last season playing in the top league in Greece. He played for the Cretan Kings and averaged 8.1 points and 6.8 blocks per game.

Gordon joins a team in ESSM Le Portel that struggled last season to 4-20 record, good enough for last in France's top division. Although, likely due to COVID-19, they avoided relegation and will stay in the Jeep Élite. 

In 2017-18 Le Portel qualified for the FIBA Europe Cup and made it to the quarterfinals. 

In Gordon, they add a 6-foot-9 forward that can guard the biggest guys in the league. He was a top defender and rebounder at the college level. 

While at Colorado, Gordon started 122 of 131 games throughout his career. He ranks third in starts all-time at CU. And fifth in games played. 

He is second all-time at Colorado in blocked shots with 202. 

Gordon finished his career with the Buffs averaging 6.6 points and 6.7 rebounds per game over the four-year span. 

He is a Colorado native that played his high school ball at Sierra High School in Colorado Springs (Colo.) where he was coached by former CU assistant Terry Dunn. 

Gordon was a four-star recruit coming out of high school and was able to immediately contribute on some great CU teams. 

