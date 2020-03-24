Report: Wichita State Transfer Receiving Interest from Colorado

The Colorado Buffaloes had two players enter the transfer portal last week and the coaching staff has reportedly already hit the portal to try and replace them according to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein.

Burton is one of seven members of the Wichita State basketball team that have entered their name in the transfer portal amid controversy and he's one of the more sought after ones.

Burton was recently ranked as the 5th best sit-out transfer in the nation on ESPN's rankings, meaning he is not expected to be eligible for the 2020-21 season.

The 6-foot-5 combo guard averaged 10.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Shockers this past season. ESPN wrote, "Opposing coaches have highlighted his toughness."

That is certainly a trait head coach Tad Boyle will be looking for as he looks for potential replacements. The toughness of the team last season was questioned down the stretch.

Burton was rated as a three-star recruit coming out of high school and received interest from high-major schools.

According to multiple reports, over 40 schools have reached out to Burton expressing their interest.

He told 247Sports the dead period allows him to take his time with his decision and has been watching film of the schools that have shown interest. He is not allowed to take any visits until at least April 15.